Loveforce International Releases Hope with a Slow Dance in Heaven
On Friday, July 30th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles, one by Billy Ray Chares and the other by inRchild. It will also host an e-book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 30th, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles and giveaway a book in their honor. One of the singles is about hope. The other is about a slow dance in heaven.
The digital single “Slow Dance In Heaven” by Billy Ray Charles, featuring Leon Kittrell, is an old school R&B song with lush instrumentation. The Lyrics are about how slow dancing with someone special creates heaven if only for the length of a few songs. The song comes hot off the heels of another Billy Ray Charles song “Gotta Get Up To Get Down James Brown” which was just released on Tuesday July 27th.
The digital single “Hope” by inRchild is an upbeat Reggae-Pop song. They lyrics present different the plight of different characters. Each character finds themselves In a desperate situation. Yet a feeling of hope changes their lives for the better.
The book being given away in honor of these two new digital singles is an e-book version of The Loveforce International reader Volume 4. The book has eight different writings by three different writers. The writings include short stories, poems and quotes. Some of the stories include one about a man struggling to break free from a custom that always ends in death, a woman trying to get a dog to come out from beneath her car and a British law that may change having babies in the future.
“The two Billy Ray Charles songs coming out this week will get people out of their seats and moving both fast and slow. The inRchild song is fun to listen to yet gives you something to think about,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, July 30th only. The two digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
