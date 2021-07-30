Synzen Designs Possibly the Smallest 5G FPC Antenna on the Market
Synzen's latest design ARCTURUS is an ultra-compact 5G FPC antenna which proves that great things really do come in small packages.
Taipei, Taiwan, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ARCTURUS is the new flexible antenna for 5G/4G LTE/3G/2G/NB-IoT/CATM applications designed by Synzen Precision Technology. In today’s tech and electronics world, where the modern mantra is to think bigger and make smaller, ARCTURUS is perhaps the most compact and versatile 5G FPC antenna on the market.
Measuring just 88mm x 14mm, ARCTURUS can be placed internally in devices which require an integrated antenna solution. Its ultra-small form factor doesn’t compromise on performance, covering a hugely impressive array of wideband frequencies from 617-5000MHz.
Arcturus can be easily integrated with its “peel and stick” self-adhesive backing. Main applications include Industrial/Scientific/Medical, M2M, Industrial Smart Meters, Smart Grid, Remote Monitoring and Femtocells.
Synzen’s Technical Director, Chris Tomlin, said, "When we started this project, the challenge was always to build something compact and flexible. Of course, we didn't want to compromise on performance because we're always striving to make sure our antennas outperform the competition. At the same time, we're well aware that technology customers are always asking 'but can you make it smaller?' So, we did."
Features:
• Ultra-small 5G FPC antenna: 88mm x 14mm
• For 5G/4G LTE and global cellular applications
• Frequency range of 617-5000MHz
• Simple integration, plug and operate the device without designing onboard antenna
• Can be tuned for various environments and plastic thickness
• Cable length 180mm, diameter 1.13mm - other lengths & connectors available
• Free samples - Free tuning - Free testing - Free support
About Synzen
Synzen is an antenna and module product design company based in Taipei, Taiwan. For customers who need additional support for an ongoing project, or are looking for a custom design, Synzen's team offer free technical support throughout the lifecycle of each product. The company also advises on optimal placement for their antennas, optimizes the tuning and provides free testing to characterize the performance.
Measuring just 88mm x 14mm, ARCTURUS can be placed internally in devices which require an integrated antenna solution. Its ultra-small form factor doesn’t compromise on performance, covering a hugely impressive array of wideband frequencies from 617-5000MHz.
Arcturus can be easily integrated with its “peel and stick” self-adhesive backing. Main applications include Industrial/Scientific/Medical, M2M, Industrial Smart Meters, Smart Grid, Remote Monitoring and Femtocells.
Synzen’s Technical Director, Chris Tomlin, said, "When we started this project, the challenge was always to build something compact and flexible. Of course, we didn't want to compromise on performance because we're always striving to make sure our antennas outperform the competition. At the same time, we're well aware that technology customers are always asking 'but can you make it smaller?' So, we did."
Features:
• Ultra-small 5G FPC antenna: 88mm x 14mm
• For 5G/4G LTE and global cellular applications
• Frequency range of 617-5000MHz
• Simple integration, plug and operate the device without designing onboard antenna
• Can be tuned for various environments and plastic thickness
• Cable length 180mm, diameter 1.13mm - other lengths & connectors available
• Free samples - Free tuning - Free testing - Free support
About Synzen
Synzen is an antenna and module product design company based in Taipei, Taiwan. For customers who need additional support for an ongoing project, or are looking for a custom design, Synzen's team offer free technical support throughout the lifecycle of each product. The company also advises on optimal placement for their antennas, optimizes the tuning and provides free testing to characterize the performance.
Contact
SynzenContact
Chris Tomlin
+886 2 2659 8030
www.synzen.com.tw
Chris Tomlin
+886 2 2659 8030
www.synzen.com.tw
Categories