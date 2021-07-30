Target Discovery for RNA Therapeutics Workshop at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Conference 2021
SMi reports: Running alongside the main conference will be an interactive pre-conference workshop on 21st September 2021 on "Target Discovery for RNA Therapeutics"
London, United Kingdom, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Workshop Leader: Martin Akerman, Chief Technology Officer, Envisagenics
Featuring Workshop Guest Speakers from: Envisagenics, Eli Lilly, InteRNA Technologies, HAYA Therapeutics, Stoke Therapeutics and ARNAY Sciences
The field of RNA therapeutics has been rapidly gaining momentum. In parallel, methodologies for early discovery have been taking a new form. Combining the now-accessible resources such as big data, multi-omics, and high-performance computing, this new ecosystem of R&D approaches has been surfacing.
This workshop will explore:
• Different perspectives on building a multi-disciplinary team
• Data-driven innovation for a biotechnology company
• Novel discovery platforms with horizontal applications
• Strategic insights in the field of RNA therapeutics
RNA Therapeutics in Oncology: Advances and Challenges
• With the support of Envisagenics’ proprietary machine learning modules, high performance computing, and splicing analytics, Envisagenics identified a novel target and designed and validated RNA therapeutic compound in 8 months
• Focusing on antisense oligonucleotides as a viable therapeutic modality in oncology and other applicable therapeutic areas
• Overcoming limitations to computational outputs and executing necessary validation experiments for in-silico identified targets
Gayatri Arun, Vice President of Biology, Envisagenics
Register online: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom6
Download a copy of your brochure to find out who will be speaking at the upcoming conference in September www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/prcom6
