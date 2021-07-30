RateTiger and Simplotel Announce Technology Integration
Hosts joint webinar to showcase how hotels can accelerate direct bookings through hotel e-commerce.
Bangalore, India, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hotel distribution specialist, eRevMax has announced 2-way integration with Simplotel, a provider of Hotel Websites and Booking Engine solution, having customers across 21 countries. Hotels using Simplotel can now update rates and inventory on their brand website along with other distribution partners seamlessly through the RateTiger dashboard. They can also receive bookings generated on their brand website directly into their property management system via RateTiger.
The two hotel technology leaders will be hosting a joint webinar on 12th August 2021 at 12pm IST to showcase how hoteliers can drive direct bookings and expand their revenue goals. The discussion will cover modern techniques and distribution tips that hotels can utilize to grow direct website bookings.
“We believe in providing our customers with the freedom to choose the best technology. RateTiger is one of the world's leading hotel channel manager and our integration will allow customers to use Simplotel's Hotel E-commerce (Website and Booking Engine) solution seamlessly to grow direct bookings with RateTiger's channel manager,” commented Aman Gupta, VP Business Development, Simplotel.
Established in 2013, Simplotel is a fast-growing Hotel Technology company that is currently powering over 2000 hotels worldwide with its website and booking engine solution. The Bengaluru-based SaaS company help hotels drive their direct business with OTA-like features to increase website revenue.
“We are excited about integrating Simplotel into our extensive partner network and offer additional booking engine connections to our hotel clients. The 2-way interface facilitates automated distribution of room rates and inventory to hotel brand.com which means more direct bookings and higher revenue opportunities for our hotel customers,” said Ashis Saha, SVP - Project Management, eRevMax.
eRevMax is a global travel technology company that helps hotels to maximize online revenue opportunities through its core product brand RateTiger. It provides real-time online channel management, ARI distribution, market intelligence and connectivity solutions to hoteliers worldwide. eRevMax continues to expand its partner network and create meaningful integrations to further support hotels achieve their revenue goals.
Join us for the Webinar - Accelerate Direct Bookings through Hotel E-commerce on 12th August 2021 at 12:00pm IST. Register now - https://rb.gy/gjqpmk
