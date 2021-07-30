Voucherify Partners with ActiveCampaign to Offer Personalized Promotions with Omnichannel Distribution
Voucherify partners with ActiveCampaign to offer personalized coupon promotions, gift cards, and referral programs with automatic & omnichannel distribution.
Katowice, Poland, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Voucherify, an API-first promotion engine that powers personalized discount coupons, promotions, gift cards, online giveaways, referral, and loyalty programs, has partnered with ActiveCampaign, the leader in customer experience automation (CXA), to offer automated, omnichannel promotion distribution.
Voucherify allows for the creation of fine-grained promotion rules like earning rules for loyalty programs, validation rules for coupons, reward criteria, tiers, segments, budget limits, and more. It offers an intuitive dashboard that allows for campaign creation in a couple of clicks without involving developers. The campaign settings can be updated at any time. Thanks to API-first build, Voucherify can be integrated very quickly. Within Voucherify, users can set fine-grained rules, A/B test, analyze campaigns, and instantly optimize them to maximize the results.
The integration of Voucherify and ActiveCampaign allows for customer data synchronization and data exchange between the two accounts. With ActiveCampaign and Voucherify, it is possible to:
Send discount codes to customers in ActiveCampaign by using Voucherify Distribution.
Use contact properties to build specific segments for your promotional campaigns.
Automatically send rewards to customers in ActiveCampaign as a part of a referral program.
Besides that, ActiveCampaign helps track successful redemptions and campaigns’ performance on both web and mobile.
This integration allows for automated, omnichannel distribution of personalized promotions based on various triggers across the entire customer journey and lifecycle to improve customer acquisition, engagement, retention, and re-engagement.
“We are thrilled to partner with ActiveCampaign. We believe our integration will help companies of all sizes to build and ship personalized promotions omnichannel quickly and without much development effort. This integration will help companies speed up their digital transformation and survive and thrive in the current economic environment. We are excited to be part of it.” -Tomasz Pindel, CEO of Voucherify.
“ActiveCampaign is excited to have Voucherify integration expand our promotional offering. We believe this integration will help our customers enhance their offers further and improve acquisition, engagement, and retention rates. The Voucherify and ActiveCampaign integration will allow for full automation of highly personalized offers – this is the level of customer experience automation ActiveCampaign stands for.” -Mike Haarala, Partner Manager at ActiveCampaign.
To learn more about the Voucherify and ActiveCampaign integration, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/apps/voucherify-integration.
About Voucherify
Voucherify is an API-centric promotion management software that provides personalized incentives. Voucherify empowers marketing teams to quickly launch and efficiently manage personalized coupon and gift card promotions, giveaways, referral, and loyalty programs. It offers a flexible rules engine to boost the conversion and retention rates without burning the promotion budget. Programmable building blocks help to integrate incentives with any channel, any device, and any e-commerce solution.
About ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 105,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 600+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.
