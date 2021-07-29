Upper 9 Media Launches Odds Assist to Help Sports Bettors Compare Sportsbooks & Make More Educated Betting Decisions
Odds Assist features in-depth sportsbook reviews, state sports betting guides, free tools and more.
Philadelphia, PA, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Upper 9 Media launched Odds Assist (oddsassist.com) to help sports bettors compare sportsbooks and make more educated betting decisions. Odds Assist features in-depth reviews of sportsbooks, state-specific guides, free calculators and more.
Aside from producing high-quality informational content, Odds Assist’s primary focus is developing sports betting tools that allow bettors to compare odds across sportsbooks, track bets over time, and find edges in various sports betting markets.
“With the rapid legalization of sports betting across the United States, there will be millions of new bettors wagering for the first time. Our goal is to produce content and build tools that help these new bettors make better decisions when it comes to wagering on sports,” said Dave Rathmanner, CEO of Upper 9 Media & Odds Assist. “We’re also committed to helping people learn how to gamble responsibly as more consumers see sports betting come to their states.”
Odds Assist collects thousands of data points on each sportsbook it reviews to find the best online sportsbooks for consumers in each state where sports betting is legal. The in-depth review process analyzes things such as odds competitiveness, intro promos for new customers, ongoing promotions and odds boosts, user experience on the app and website, customer reviews, and educational resources.
About Upper 9 Media
Upper 9 Media owns and operates a variety of online brands primarily focused on sports. Upper 9 Media uses an in-depth data collection process and employs industry experts to help consumers find the best options for themselves.
