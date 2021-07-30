Leadership GBA Board of Directors Elects and Installs Officers and Directors
Atlanta, GA, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Members of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA) have elected and installed officers and eight new members to the Leadership GBA Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Jenny Wofford, senior vice president and director of retail banking with Pinnacle Bank in Elberton, was installed as chair. Members elected Candice Nanney, vice president and controller with Peach State Bank & Trust in Gainesville, as chair-elect. Kelly Smith, senior vice president of First National Bank of Griffin, was elected vice chair.
"These leaders are creative, engaged and enthusiastic about banking as a career. They’re already leaders in their banks and hometowns, so we’re fortunate to have them volunteering with Leadership GBA to help develop strong career bankers across the state," said Luke Flatt, GBA chairman and chairman, president and CEO of AB&T, Albany.
Leadership GBA supports the advancement of career bankers by providing leadership development training, serving as a forum through which career bankers can network and exchange ideas and promoting industry advocacy activities at the local, state and federal levels.
In addition, seven new board members representing the association’s geographic divisions have been elected by their peers or appointed to At Large positions, and one new board member has been elected to represent GBA Associate Members. They are:
· Group 2: Jason Rooks, senior vice president/commercial lender, Flint Community Bank, Albany
· Group 4: Tessa Nolan, senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer, Affinity Bank, Covington
· Group 6: Zach Giddens, commercial lender, Morris Bank, Warner Robins
· Group 8: Sam Warren, vice president/lender, Guardian Bank, Valdosta
· Group 10: Sam Drennen, executive vice president/chief operating officer, First American Bank & Trust, Athens
· At-Large: Zach Sowell, vice president, United Bank, Jackson
· At-Large: Robert Duvall, vice president, branch manager and lender, Bank of Madison
· Associate Member Representative: Christy Tinsley, partner, Mauldin & Jenkins.
About the Georgia Bankers Association: Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 129 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.
Jenny Wofford, senior vice president and director of retail banking with Pinnacle Bank in Elberton, was installed as chair. Members elected Candice Nanney, vice president and controller with Peach State Bank & Trust in Gainesville, as chair-elect. Kelly Smith, senior vice president of First National Bank of Griffin, was elected vice chair.
"These leaders are creative, engaged and enthusiastic about banking as a career. They’re already leaders in their banks and hometowns, so we’re fortunate to have them volunteering with Leadership GBA to help develop strong career bankers across the state," said Luke Flatt, GBA chairman and chairman, president and CEO of AB&T, Albany.
Leadership GBA supports the advancement of career bankers by providing leadership development training, serving as a forum through which career bankers can network and exchange ideas and promoting industry advocacy activities at the local, state and federal levels.
In addition, seven new board members representing the association’s geographic divisions have been elected by their peers or appointed to At Large positions, and one new board member has been elected to represent GBA Associate Members. They are:
· Group 2: Jason Rooks, senior vice president/commercial lender, Flint Community Bank, Albany
· Group 4: Tessa Nolan, senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer, Affinity Bank, Covington
· Group 6: Zach Giddens, commercial lender, Morris Bank, Warner Robins
· Group 8: Sam Warren, vice president/lender, Guardian Bank, Valdosta
· Group 10: Sam Drennen, executive vice president/chief operating officer, First American Bank & Trust, Athens
· At-Large: Zach Sowell, vice president, United Bank, Jackson
· At-Large: Robert Duvall, vice president, branch manager and lender, Bank of Madison
· Associate Member Representative: Christy Tinsley, partner, Mauldin & Jenkins.
About the Georgia Bankers Association: Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 129 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.
Contact
Georgia Bankers AssociationContact
David Oliver
404-420-2036
gabankers.com
Mobile, 404.520.6311
David Oliver
404-420-2036
gabankers.com
Mobile, 404.520.6311
Categories