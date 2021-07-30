JetRails Announces Magento Hosting Rescue Service
Des Plaines, IL, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- JetRails, a premier provider of fully-managed and highly-optimized Magento hosting for high-stakes websites, today announced that they have formally launched their Magento Hosting Rescue Service.
"As the trusted hosting partner of many of the best Magento developers and agencies, we recognized that Magento experts were turning to us more and more frequently to resolve technical problems where other hosts struggled,” said Robert Rand, JetRails Director of Partnerships & Alliances. “Since we take a personalized approach to web hosting, we wanted to showcase our ability to architect solutions for problems that growing eCommerce merchants often face."
For example, Zanders was faced with a slow Magento 2 B2B store, with load times averaging 5-8 seconds. By bringing in Coreshop Solutions, a development agency with expertise in Magento, along with JetRails for optimized Magento hosting services, their total loading time accelerated to just over 2 seconds. Since migrating to a Magento optimized autoscaling AWS hosting account at JetRails, this merchant has seen a 3x increase in eCommerce revenue.
Image3D experienced scalability issues, as well as difficulties with making their custom business processes work within the prefabricated hosting environment provided by their former web host. JetRails, in collaboration with CollinsHarper, their web development agency, deployed a custom-architected Magento hosting solution.
Collin Street Bakery had similar challenges and was not able to get the mission-critical hosting support that they needed until they found JetRails, resolving long-term web hosting challenges.
JetRails welcomes such clients, providing a detailed migration service, custom-architected and individually-optimized hosting environments, 24/7 monitoring, tools from industry-leading tech companies like Cloudflare, dedicated account managers, and a support team that knows that anything impacting eCommerce revenue is mission-critical and needs to be addressed immediately. Whether users are on Magento Open Source or Adobe Commerce, JetRails is here to go above and beyond to ensure eCommerce merchants aren’t held back by web hosting issues.
