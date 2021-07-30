Recovery Slam Virtual Event Celebrates Luke Benoit's New Book, "All Storms Pass 2," with Healing Poetry Readings
Los Angeles, CA, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. PDT, poets will come together for a “Recovery Slam” online to celebrate the launch of Life Coach Luke Benoit’s second book in his "All Storms Pass [The Anti-Meditations] series: Rain and Fire." The live streaming event will feature Benoit reading selected recovery self-help poems from Rain and Fire, along with guest poets who will read their favorite self-healing poems.
In his recent L.A. Now & Then interview, Benoit - a certified Life Coach and professional hypnotist - stated that his anti-meditations are “very purposely written in hypnotic and NLP (Neuro-Linguistic Programming) language...self-hypnosis has the power to unlock one’s potential.”
Midwest Book reviewers praised both books, calling the first “an excellent pick for anyone looking for a way to fire their way through life,” and the second “a two-fisted, take-no-prisoners approach to coping with challenges.”
The Recovery Slam poets include Thomas Allbaugh, PhD, Artemis Craig, and Marlan Warren.
Dr. Thomas Allbaugh’s short stories, poems, and essays have appeared in literary journals, including Writing on the Edge; In Touch Magazine; Relief, and Broken Skyline Anthology. He is the author of the chapbook, "The View from January" and the novel, "Apocalypse TV." Dr. Allbaugh is an associate professor of English at Azusa Pacific University.
Artemis Craig is the author of "Inspirational Verse for Those Who Hunger and Thirst: A Book of Poems to Feed the Soul." She has her B.F.A. in Screenwriting from USC, resides in Birmingham, Alabama and is currently finishing her second poetry book, "Southern Fried Comfort Food: Recipes to Encourage the Soul."
Los Angeles writer Marlan Warren’s poetry appeared in the anthology, We Accept Donations. She is the author of the novel, "Roadmaps for the Sexually Challenged: All’s Not Fair in Love or War," as well as a playwright, screenwriter, and documentary filmmaker. An excerpt from her upcoming memoir “Tales of Sushi” was published in The Artifactuals Arts and Culture Journal.
Recovery Slam is the brainchild of Warren who is partnering with Nicolas Nelson of Wordsmith Writing Coaches to produce this event via Yardstream.
“We hope to produce more Recovery Slams in the future,” said Warren. “They really fit the themes of Luke’s books, which focus on the power to heal oneself through contemplative verse.”
More Info:
YouTube: Luke Benoit Channel (lukethecoach) https://www.youtube.com/user/lukethecoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luke.benoitlifecoach
Twitter: @marlanwarren
The event will be accessible online permanently after the livestreaming.
L.A. Now & Then Interview with Luke Benoit: http://losangelesnowthen.blogspot.com
Contact
Luke Benoit PublishingContact
Luke Benoit
(323) 380-0898
www.lukebenoit.com
Marlan Warren, Publicist
marlanwarren@outlook.com
