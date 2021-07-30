Execulink Telecom Launches New Execulink TV App on AndroidTV & Amazon FireTV
Woodstock, Canada, July 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Execulink Telecom, the telecommunications provider headquartered in Woodstock, has launched the new Execulink TV App on AndroidTV and Amazon FireTV devices, as part of the company’s continued commitment to innovation and investing in new technologies to provide the level of service their customers deserve.
“The customer experience is a top priority for Execulink,” says Ian Stevens, President and CEO of Execulink Telecom. “With 50 per cent of Canadian households having at least one digital streaming device in their home, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to offer our TV service on even more devices. While customers could always enjoy the Execulink TV App on tablets and smartphones, this new app upgrade means customers no longer need a Set-Top Box to use the service on their TVs, which is a great option for those looking to save money.”
With the new Execulink TV app, current and future users can enjoy the flexibility of watching content on more devices, and also access live programming in the same place as the rest of their favourite content. The upgrade also includes an update to the look and feel of the app, with a more modern and sleek interface.
Customers can download the app from their device from the Google Play or Amazon App Stores.
For more information, please contact 1-877-571-9195, or visit www.execulink.ca.
About Execulink Telecom
In operation since 1904, Execulink Telecom has evolved from a small independent local telephone company into one of the leading telecommunications providers in Ontario. Through innovation and forward-thinking, the telecom provider has cultivated what began as local telephony offerings to provide a full-scale suite of telecommunications services including data, internet, television, mobility, and advanced voice features. These services are now available to all levels of industry, encompassing 50,000 business, enterprise, government and residential customers.
Nicole Paterson
519.456.7200 ext. 7918
www.execulink.ca
