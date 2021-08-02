IoTInnovator.com Re-Launches with a New Strong Brand and 2021 Awards
After a brief pause during the pandemic, IoTInnovator.com emerges even stronger with a brand new identity and more innovative content
Mill Valley, CA, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- IoT Innovator announced this week the re-launch of its website with a brand new look and feel, more rich content, and the 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, which honor the best of Internet of Things businesses across the globe. The Awards offer multiple opportunities for recognition, with submissions now being accepted in various categories such as Company, Product, Project, Marketing and Service. Awards offer companies myriad opportunities for recognition with numerous categories and an international panel of judges. IoT Innovator will be providing feature articles and other news coverage on a frequent basis to keep the community informed of relevant news relating to Internet of Things.
In a nod to the international nature of the IoT landscape, IoT Innovator will present awards for different international geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be named in each category.
IOT Innovator's international judging panel will assess each entry according to the guidelines and judging criteria provided to them. In addition, to ensure that all entrants meet the Awards' eligibility requirements, the editors of Network Products Guide will review all entries.
All nominees and winners will be prominently showcased on the IoT Innovator website; promoted via email and social media channels, and be given press templates as well as branded IoT Innovator award icons for use on their sites. Winners will also be given the opportunity to order a customized plaque or medal to commemorate their specific award.
Winners will also have the option to commission an article that will highlight their company and its award, and maximize the exposure of their win.
For more information about the 2021 IoT Innovator Awards, including submission guidelines, visit the IoT Innovator Awards page: http://iotinnovator.com/awards/
IoT Innovator Awards' first early bird deadline is August 15, 2021. The final entry deadline is September 30, 2021. After judging takes place, finalists will be announced on October 15, 2021 and winners will be announced on October 31, 2021.
About IoT Innovator
IoT Innovator is a leading online publication focused on providing you authentic news and knowledge about the Internet of Things.
IoT Innovator, founded over 5 years ago, has been dedicated to the Internet of Things market, providing readers with the most recent and meaningful and timely news about this next and perhaps the biggest revolution of Information Technology.
IoT Innovator will incorporate practitioner, industry and vendor news and blogs on its website along with threat alerts, reviews, job boards and events. Pertinent trends, product updates, and vendor moves will also feature prominently on the site.
Contact
Kim Jones
415-968-5551
www.iotinnovator.com
