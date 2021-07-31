SOKA-BAU Trusts in artegic for Email Marketing
SOKA-BAU, the joint umbrella brand of the Urlaubs- und Lohnausgleichskasse der Bauwirtschaft (Holiday Leave and Wage Compensation Bank of the Construction Industry) and the Zusatzversorgungskasse des Baugewerbes AG (Supplementary Benefits Bank of the Construction Industry plc), relies on the email marketing and marketing automation technology ELAINE from artegic.
Bonn, Germany, July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The email communication of SOKA-BAU is aimed at employees, pensioners and employers from the construction industry. SOKA-BAU uses artegic's ELAINE technology to further develop and expand its email communication. The current focus of SOKA-BAU's email marketing is on regular newsletters and the promotion of events and webinars. The increased use of marketing automation is planned in order to strengthen customer satisfaction as well as to arouse interest in further contents and services of SOKA-BAU.
SOKA-BAU places the highest demands on data protection and data security. Here, artegic was able to excel with its high compliance standards. artegic is certified according to ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 as well as carrier of the "Software Hosted in Germany" seal.
"We want to offer our customers a first-class experience in email communication. With ELAINE from artegic, we found the right technology to further develop our email marketing. artegic convinced us with its high standards of data protection and data security as well as the comprehensive possibilities of ELAINE to implement a wide range of requirements at SOKA-BAU," says Gerd Lindenburger, Department Director Marketing and Sales.
"Email is an essential point of contact in any customer or member relationship. Our mission is to make email communication an experience for recipients as well as a success factor for companies. We are pleased to support SOKA-BAU in further expanding their email marketing," said Stefan von Lieven, CEO of artegic AG.
