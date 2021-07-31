SOKA-BAU Trusts in artegic for Email Marketing

SOKA-BAU, the joint umbrella brand of the Urlaubs- und Lohnausgleichskasse der Bauwirtschaft (Holiday Leave and Wage Compensation Bank of the Construction Industry) and the Zusatzversorgungskasse des Baugewerbes AG (Supplementary Benefits Bank of the Construction Industry plc), relies on the email marketing and marketing automation technology ELAINE from artegic.