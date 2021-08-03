Deb CarverOwens is an Author of Science Fiction, Short Stories, Poetry, Articles of Interest and Editorials

One day as Deb CarverOwens was reading, she thought that she would like to write her own books. The strengths of the plots and the depth of the characters came into vivid focus. She then got in touch with one of her favorite authors who did a critique for her. They recommended that she get the book "How to Write a Novel Using the Snowflake Method," which she immediately purchased. Reading it several times, she found a basis on which to build her own books.