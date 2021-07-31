Calsoft Announces Commercial Support for Akraino-led ICN (Integrated Cloud Native) Blueprint
With a long history of contributing to the Opensource technology space, the company buckles up to extend full support for Akriano’s ICN blueprint. Akraino is a Linux Foundation project initiated by AT&T and Intel.
San Jose, CA, July 31, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Calsoft Inc., a global leader in delivering product engineering and digital services to Telecom Service Providers, ISVs and enterprises, in this week announced that it will extend full commercial support to its valued customers for POCs, Product Development, day#n support & monitoring services and community contribution, for Akraino’s ICN (Integrated Cloud Native) blueprint.
Akraino, a Linux Foundation project initiated by AT&T and Intel, has been developing a fully integrated edge infrastructure solutions, and the project is completely focused on Edge Computing for both Enterprises and Telcos. Akraino has several blueprints based on the use cases, tech stack, capabilities, and solutions.
ICN is one of the most important blueprints from the Akraino project. ICN (Integrated Cloud Native) is a Multi-Server Integrated Cloud native NFV/App stack. It is intended to serve use cases like SD-WAN/SASE, Enterprise edge, Private-5G, Publi-MEC that require various types of workloads including VNFs, CNFs & micro-services based applications.
ICN is based on a combination of open-source technologies (K8S, Istio, Ceph, etc.), LFN/LFE/CNCF projects such as EMCO, Nodus (OVN4NFV), Distributed Telemetry and CAPI/Metal3/Ironic, NFD, ISTIO/Envoy, SRIOV-CNI and many more. While ICN provides the validated End-to-End implementation, it is tricky for Service Providers & Telcos to take open source and productize it to fit within their network while meeting other integration requirements.
Calsoft has been a leading engineering service provider with long history of open-source contributions and developing solutions based on them. Calsoft has made several contributions to Linux, OpenStack, Akraino, etc. and has successfully delivered products to its customers.
Today, Calsoft is excited to announce that it will provide commercial support to its customers, staring with Akraino/ICN Blueprints and to its constituents. The services will include:
- Helping customers in their POCs with ICN such as setting it up, running demo apps and proving its usability
- Providing software engineering support by adding custom features and integrations as required by the customers
- Providing bug fixes while working closely with community, Intel and other partners
- Helping production deployments
- Providing Day#n support & monitoring services
“We, as a company, are fully dedicated to our customers and partners. By extending our support to Akriano’s ICN blueprint, we will be able to offer our customers the technology solutions they need. This move will not only strengthen our relationships with customers but also bring Calsoft to the center-stage of innovation in the fields of open-source and networking tech,” said Anupam Bhide, CEO and Founder of Calsoft.
“We are glad to have this association with Intel to help customers as they adapt themselves to bring 5G and Edge Computing products & solutions to the marketplace. With our contributions to Opensource projects and experience in edge computing technologies we see a lot of synergies with community in this space,” opined Vipin Shankar, VP Engineering - Head of Telecom, Networking, Cloud & IoT BU at Calsoft.
About Calsoft
Calsoft, with its data engineering expertise and established processes, has partnered with ISVs and product companies in various growth stages to achieve the next milestone in their digital transformation journey. We are also the preferred product engineering services partner to ISVs in the Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, and Analytics domains. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers.
About Calsoft
Calsoft, with its data engineering expertise and established processes, has partnered with ISVs and product companies in various growth stages to achieve the next milestone in their digital transformation journey. We are also the preferred product engineering services partner to ISVs in the Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, IoT, and Analytics domains. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customers.
