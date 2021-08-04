A New Perspective on Leadership Available
New York City-based Speaker, Certified Coach & Consultant Launches Preorder under Morgan James Publishing
New York, NY, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Morgan James Publishing launches preorder of Ciara Ungar’s newest book, "Leadership Lessons from a Team Captain: The Guide to Leading Teams with Trust, Transparency and Empathy."
Ciara Ungar, Author, Speaker, Certified & Coach and Consultant and former athlete, has launched the preorder of her newest book under publisher, Morgan James Publishing. This book draws on Ciara’s experience as an athlete and the study of today’s greatest names in sports, such as Kobe Bryan, Alex Morgan and Drew Brees, to identify characteristics and behaviors seen in team captains in sports that are applicable to the business world.
Ungar said, “I want to help leaders in business rethink how they define leadership by taking them out of the business environment and looking at fundamentals they are familiar with in other settings that can be reapplied to build more impactful teams.”
Leadership Lessons from a Team Captain challenges leaders to rethink how they define a team leader and the characteristics that are inherently required. Readers learn from the study of successes and mistakes of today’s most beloved athletes with lessons in and examples of motivation, consistency, problem solving and empathy.
Preorders of the book are now available on Amazon and will be on physical shelves March 2022. You can learn more about the book on CiaraUngar.com (https://www.ciaraungar.com/leadership-lessons-book) or preorder on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Leadership-Lessons-Team-Captain-Transparency/dp/1631956639/ref=sr_1_3?crid=160AEYJU115PF&dchild=1&keywords=leadership+lessons+from+a+team+captain&qid=1627517585&sprefix=leadership+lessons+from+a+team%2Caps%2C151&sr=8-3) today.
For more information on Leadership Lessons from a Team Captain, please visit CiaraUngar.com or contact Ciara Ungar at cfungar@gmail.com.
Ciara Ungar, Author, Speaker, Certified & Coach and Consultant and former athlete, has launched the preorder of her newest book under publisher, Morgan James Publishing. This book draws on Ciara’s experience as an athlete and the study of today’s greatest names in sports, such as Kobe Bryan, Alex Morgan and Drew Brees, to identify characteristics and behaviors seen in team captains in sports that are applicable to the business world.
Ungar said, “I want to help leaders in business rethink how they define leadership by taking them out of the business environment and looking at fundamentals they are familiar with in other settings that can be reapplied to build more impactful teams.”
Leadership Lessons from a Team Captain challenges leaders to rethink how they define a team leader and the characteristics that are inherently required. Readers learn from the study of successes and mistakes of today’s most beloved athletes with lessons in and examples of motivation, consistency, problem solving and empathy.
Preorders of the book are now available on Amazon and will be on physical shelves March 2022. You can learn more about the book on CiaraUngar.com (https://www.ciaraungar.com/leadership-lessons-book) or preorder on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Leadership-Lessons-Team-Captain-Transparency/dp/1631956639/ref=sr_1_3?crid=160AEYJU115PF&dchild=1&keywords=leadership+lessons+from+a+team+captain&qid=1627517585&sprefix=leadership+lessons+from+a+team%2Caps%2C151&sr=8-3) today.
For more information on Leadership Lessons from a Team Captain, please visit CiaraUngar.com or contact Ciara Ungar at cfungar@gmail.com.
Contact
Ciara UngarContact
765-480-2177
ciaraungar.com
765-480-2177
ciaraungar.com
Categories