Lunar Method Launched Its Artisan Crafted Jewelry Bag Made from Cactus
Covina, CA, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On July 27th 2021, Lunar Method launched its new Travel Jewelry Bag design on Kickstarter. After receiving a lot of positive feedback from the current clients on their first design, Lunar Method developed their new design, which is not only made from sustainable cactus vegan leather, but also with unique handmade artisanal fabrics, sourced directly from artisan women in Chiapas, Mexico.
Lunar Jewelry Bag is handmade with vegan cactus leather and designed by women for women. It is comprised of the following features:
It holds ten earrings
At least a dozen rings
Minimum eight necklaces
Has two pockets for backlets or anything else you’d like to keep safely stored
It’s sleek design can fit in most backpacks, carry ons, and duffel bags. Beyond just a travel jewelry holder, that keeps your beautiful things organized, Lunar Bags tell a story. Lined with hand sewn fabrics sourced directly from Mexican artisans combined with cruelty-free cactus leather, Lunar Method advocates two important issues: women’s rights and animal rights.
By providing women artisans with a fair wage and job security, Lunar Method honors the work and dedication they put into making the beautiful linings. Lunar Method uses 100% vegan, cactus leather, one of the most sustainable alternative leather options available on the market. The plant-based leather helps to prevent hundreds of unnecessary animal deaths per year.
Available in 4 colors like beige, green, black and red, each with unique artisan fabric, bags will be available for backers at Kickstarter page.
Images of the new Lunar Travel Jewelry Bag, logos and all information you may find helpful can be found in the Media Kit available here https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1yh_a3X3THXYvRg4a41sJJUTNSPj0QTif?usp=sharing
Kickstarter project page https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lunarmethod/the-lunar-bag-artisan-crafted-jewelry-bag-made-from-cactus?ref=user_menu
For more information, visit Lunar Method at lunarmethod.com
About Lunar Method
Launched by Karine Ponce Fediay in 2021 Lunar Method makes luxury jewelry organizers made from durable cactus leather and Mexican artisanal fabrics. Designed by women who travel, for women who travel.
About Cactus Leather
Cactus leather used for our bags is made by Desserto (desserto.com.mx). Launched in 2019 Desserto's new material was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and was noted due to its flexibility, softness, handle and colours it is a perfect choice for the luxury markets. It has been appreciated by Vogue Italia and Vogue Paris, amongst others.
USDA Organic, PETA certified cruelty free and free of toxic plastic chemicals, this is a new kind of vegan leather for a conscious customer.
Magda Ziolkowska
+48 695417176
lunarmethod.com
