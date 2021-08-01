Zinrelo Recognized as the "Top Performer" by SourceForge
Zinrelo has been recognized as a "Top Performer" by SourceForge in "Customer Loyalty Software" and "Loyalty Management" categories.
Palo Alto, CA, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Zinrelo announced that it has received a "Summer 2021 Top Performer" Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes companies and products in the top tenth percentile of their respective categories on SourceForge.
“We are happy to announce this year’s outstanding Summer 2021 Top Performers,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “Zinrelo showed that their users love them, as evidenced by the significant number of outstanding reviews.”
"Summer 2021 Top Performer" award has been conferred to companies who received high-rated user reviews in the respective categories on SourceForge. Winning this award after receiving the same honor for Spring 2021, demonstrates the utmost quality that Zinrelo delivers to customers.
“At Zinrelo, we’re excited to accept the SourceForge Summer 2021 Top Performer Award.” commented Samir Palnitkar, VP – Customer Success at Zinrelo. “Zinrelo provides a best-in-class product, and we are happy to see our users reciprocating with good reviews. We are honored to be valued by our customers.”
About Zinrelo:
Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioural and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.
Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.
To launch a data driven loyalty program, contact Zinrelo at https://www.zinrelo.com/ or info@zinrelo.com
About SourceForge
SourceForge is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving over 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.
