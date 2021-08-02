Scary and Malicious: Cybersecurity Expert at CoverMe Explains How to Protect Yourself Against Cyberstalking
San Jose, CA, August 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cyberstalking, also known as online stalking, refers to the use of online technology to repeatedly harass or stalk targeted victims. With the various form of phone calls, e-mails, text messages, social media posts, and more, this kind of harassment is often methodical, deliberate, persistent and contains a high potential of extending to physical stalking, aggressive abuse, and other harmful interactions.
The content directed at the targeted victims is often inappropriate and sometimes even disturbing, which can leave the person feeling fearful, distressed, anxious, and worried.
According to Pew Research, roughly four-in-ten Americans have experienced online harassment, with half of this group citing politics as the reason they think they were targeted. Also, growing shares of Americans report experiencing more severe forms of harassment.
As cyberstalking has become a continuous and growing threat to personal information and safety, Cybersecurity experts at CoverMe provide several tips to prevent being targeted by cyberstalkers:
• Always remember to limit unnecessary online expose to protect personal information.
• Proactively review contacts and friend lists and remove or block unknown or unwanted individuals on a regular basis.
• Use encrypted messaging solution and VPN when sending and receiving sensitive and personal information, especially when using public Wi-Fi at airports, hotels and coffee shops, to avoid malware attacks and data breaches.
• Practice better online safety habits. Always be alert and keep cybersecurity and online privacy in mind as a priority.
“Raising public awareness of cybersecurity has become a necessary agenda in the digital era when it comes to protecting privacy and safety online and offline,” commented Kim Lenard, a Cybersecurity expert at CoverMe. “We all generate cyber footprints in our everyday online activities. For hackers and scammers, our data and personal information without any protection are like running naked. Every internet user should proactively learn more about and practice better online habits to increase online security.”
About CoverMe
CoverMe was founded in 2012 in San Jose, California. CoverMe is dedicated to offering mobile security for all smartphone users. CoverMe develops mobile apps and cloud services to enhance the privacy and security of smartphone users and to protect private information stored on smartphones.
For more information, please visit http://www.coverme.ws/ .
Contact
CoverMe, Inc.Contact
Roger Johnson
1-669-209-0123
http://www.coverme.ws/en/index.html
