Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Multiple Oklahoma Self Storage Facilities
Tulsa, OK, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the sale of the ten recent transactions below in Oklahoma by Jared Jones, CCIM, Advisor in the Tulsa, OK office.
· Eight properties in Oklahoma totaling approximately 380,000 from a private Seller to a private Buyer.
· One 40,000 RSF property in the OKC MSA from a private Buyer to a private Seller.
· One 50,000 RSF facility in the Tulsa MSA from a private Buyer to a private Seller.
Jared Jones pointed out that, “The above transactions illustrate the frothy demand buyers across the nation have for yield and value-add storage assets, located in secondary markets like Oklahoma. We anticipate this trend continuing into the foreseeable future.”
Jared Jones, CCIM is located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for Oklahoma. He can be reached at 918-609-0541. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
