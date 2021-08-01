Higher Ground Books & Media Releases Brand New Children's Book by Arlene Nichting
Springfield, OH, August 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. The Adventures of Woody & Butch: Woody’s Boat Adventure by Arlene Nichting. In this installment of the Adventures of Woody & Butch, the duo takes an unexpected journey that turns into a wild adventure. As they find their way back home, they meet up with a stranger who helps them get back home. And once again, a new friend is made.
Arlene Nichting lives in New Richmond, Ohio. She has written several stories in the Woody & Butch series. She has owned and managed three businesses, now retired. She loves being with children all ages, especially her grandchildren. Arlene enjoys singing, music, swimming, bicycling and walking. She feels very blessed with a wonderful husband, family and friends.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
