Kayo Hustle Says His "No Kap" Video Sets the Tone for the "Reality Rap" Genre

“Really on my Grind” is how the hook starts out in Kayo Hustle’s single, “No Kap,” and the visual really sets that tone. Originally from San Diego, CA, Kayo Hustle started his label in Las Vegas. With scenes on the strip and a suite in Planet Hollywood, Kayo Hustle gives a glimpse into how he and his team hustle their “iGot Hustle” merchandise.