Loveforce International Announces August Digital Single Releases
Loveforce International announces its August digital singles releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announced it’s digital single releases for August 2021. There will be at least nine new releases. The genres of the releases will include Hip Hop, Trance, Thrash-Punk, Soul, Southern Soul, Cajun, Alternative Pop, and Acoustic Pop. The releases will include new releases from Bobby Jonz, Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Stix Muzic Group, Cannon, Ricky Williams, and inRchild.
“August will continue our Sizzling Sounds of Summer and include some new colors in our vibrant genre pallet,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
As usual, you can expect some spectacular worldwide e-book giveaways. The digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
“August will continue our Sizzling Sounds of Summer and include some new colors in our vibrant genre pallet,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
As usual, you can expect some spectacular worldwide e-book giveaways. The digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories