Gururo.com Collaborates with IU University, Germany to Offer World-Class Post Graduate Certificate in Program Management

Need for Program Management is evolving at the speed of light; More than 6000 jobs are open on LinkedIn from paymasters like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Walmart, Visa, etc.; Program managers draw an average salary of 40 lacs per annum with a maximum salary drawn up to 1.4 crores per annum; Gururo.com has collaborated with IU University, Germany to Offer a World-Class Post Graduate certificate in Program Management