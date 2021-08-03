Gururo.com Collaborates with IU University, Germany to Offer World-Class Post Graduate Certificate in Program Management
San Francisco, CA, August 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Even before the pandemic, the need for Program Management was evolving at the speed of light. But now, every organization needs a skilled Program Manager to ensure business objectives are met.
Program Management as a domain helps organizations, big or small, to deliver projects on time, on budget, and within scope.
As per PWC and Gartner report:
92% of the project failures are due to managerial aspects which reflect skill gaps in stakeholder management, scope management, planning, and resource management
70% of employees haven’t mastered the skills they need for their jobs today
80% of projects classified as high performing use a certified project manager
Top organizations are hiring skilled Program Managers across India and globally.
More than 6000 jobs are open on LinkedIn from paymasters like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Walmart, Visa, etc.
Program managers draw an average salary of 40 lacs per annum with a maximum salary drawn up to 1.4 crores per annum.
Gururo.com has collaborated with IU University, Germany to Offer a World-Class Post Graduate certificate in Program Management. This program provides the frameworks, practical tools, and digital skills to lead and excel in managing complex, transformational projects and become a project leader in the digital age.
IU International University of Applied Sciences (“IU International Hochschule”) is a state-accredited No. 1 university in Germany. IU programmes carry a prestigious QS 5 star rating.
Post Graduate Certificate in Program Management is a 6-month deep-dive learning journey into the world of project and program management, led by Industry stalwarts, Practice Gurus, and world-class faculty from IU University. Through the program, you will gain hands-on experience in effectively executing projects and programs in your organization.
The program offers a blend of live virtual classes, online self-paced videos, and hands-on projects. You also get access to mentorship sessions that provide a high-engagement learning experience and real-world applications to master essential Program Management skills. This is one of its kind programs where the focus is on practical and real-world learning. Apply the learnings to your job the next day.
Classes will be conducted online simulating an interactive classroom environment allowing you to engage in real-time with your faculty and classmates.
The program comes with a job assistance program to help you transform your career.
Upon completing the program, you will receive a Post Graduate Certificate program in Program Management from Gururo and a certificate from IU University with options to transfer credits to other programs.
About Gururo Private Limited, Bangalore, India
Gururo.com is the growing industry leader in practical courses across various streams helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in leadership positions.
partners with universities, companies, and individuals to address their unique needs, providing training and coaching that helps working professionals achieve their career goals.
Gururo’s training consultants have a minimum of 15+ years of experience working in leadership positions in top organizations. This ensures you learn from the people who have been there and done that.
Gururo is into Creating Intelligent, Interactive, and Immersive learning experiences.
Gururo specializes in areas where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly, and the demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply.
Based in Atlanta (Georgia), Mumbai (Maharashtra), and Bangalore (Karnataka), Gururo has helped over 3000 professionals and companies across 10+ countries get trained, acquire certifications, and upskill their employees.
Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Gururo provides thousands of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Our practical and the applied approach has resulted in 90 percent of learners reporting career benefits including promotions and new jobs after completing the training.
