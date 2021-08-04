Children’s Book Alicia Connected: "Tricked With Treats" Helps Kids Safely Navigate Through a Digital World
Philadelphia, PA, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Securely Built announces the release of Alicia Connected: Tricked With Treats, written by Derek Fisher, with illustrations by Heather Workman.
Halloween is here, and it is Alicia's favorite time of year. What's not to like about dressing up in a costume and getting free candy? But there is something even more exciting happening this year. For the first time, Alicia and her friends are throwing a virtual party in TullyTown.
Putting together a party in TullyTown isn't easy, and Alicia and her friends want to do the best they can to make sure it is enjoyed by plenty of avatars in TullyTown. For one of Alicia's friends, getting ready to throw a TullyTown party leads to looking for easy treats. But what if it's a trick?
Alicia has been using her tablet for a while and is getting more used to how to use the technology. However, there is always something new for her and her friends to learn.
Alicia Connected: Tricked With Treats is the second book in the series that continues to follow Alicia through the digital world. Her character was inspired by Fisher’s desire to make children aware of the dangers that kids face online and help them learn how to properly navigate the challenges imposed by a digital world.
“I saw an opportunity to take my knowledge of the cybersecurity field and experience raising my own digital native to put together a series about children growing up in the digital age,” said Fisher. “Technology is ever-evolving, and parents are often struggling to keep up with trends and ways to ensure their children are staying safe online.”
Through this engaging, relatable, and easy-to-understand story, which cleverly weaves in subtle security and privacy concepts, Fisher hopes to teach kids how to stay safe and secure.
“Through Alicia’s journey, readers will see the different issues that put Alicia’s security and privacy at risk,” said Fisher. “More importantly, readers will see how Alicia, her family, and friends are able to learn lessons on staying safe while using technology.”
Fisher has spent decades in the computer engineering field, with the last 10 years in cybersecurity as a leader, speaker, and instructor. His passion has been to take complex security topics and make them simple and easy to understand. He holds several security certifications and teaches cybersecurity at Temple University, where he is also an external advisory board member to the cybersecurity program. Alicia Connected: Tricked With Treats is the second book in the Alicia Connected series.
Follow Fisher on Facebook at @aliciaconnected and on Instagram at @aliciaconnectedseries. Learn more about the book at aliciaconnected.com.
Alicia Connected: Tricked With Treats (ISBN: 979-8746047205) is published by Securely Built and is available online with the following retailers: Amazon, Barnes & Noble.
Halloween is here, and it is Alicia's favorite time of year. What's not to like about dressing up in a costume and getting free candy? But there is something even more exciting happening this year. For the first time, Alicia and her friends are throwing a virtual party in TullyTown.
Putting together a party in TullyTown isn't easy, and Alicia and her friends want to do the best they can to make sure it is enjoyed by plenty of avatars in TullyTown. For one of Alicia's friends, getting ready to throw a TullyTown party leads to looking for easy treats. But what if it's a trick?
Alicia has been using her tablet for a while and is getting more used to how to use the technology. However, there is always something new for her and her friends to learn.
Alicia Connected: Tricked With Treats is the second book in the series that continues to follow Alicia through the digital world. Her character was inspired by Fisher’s desire to make children aware of the dangers that kids face online and help them learn how to properly navigate the challenges imposed by a digital world.
“I saw an opportunity to take my knowledge of the cybersecurity field and experience raising my own digital native to put together a series about children growing up in the digital age,” said Fisher. “Technology is ever-evolving, and parents are often struggling to keep up with trends and ways to ensure their children are staying safe online.”
Through this engaging, relatable, and easy-to-understand story, which cleverly weaves in subtle security and privacy concepts, Fisher hopes to teach kids how to stay safe and secure.
“Through Alicia’s journey, readers will see the different issues that put Alicia’s security and privacy at risk,” said Fisher. “More importantly, readers will see how Alicia, her family, and friends are able to learn lessons on staying safe while using technology.”
Fisher has spent decades in the computer engineering field, with the last 10 years in cybersecurity as a leader, speaker, and instructor. His passion has been to take complex security topics and make them simple and easy to understand. He holds several security certifications and teaches cybersecurity at Temple University, where he is also an external advisory board member to the cybersecurity program. Alicia Connected: Tricked With Treats is the second book in the Alicia Connected series.
Follow Fisher on Facebook at @aliciaconnected and on Instagram at @aliciaconnectedseries. Learn more about the book at aliciaconnected.com.
Alicia Connected: Tricked With Treats (ISBN: 979-8746047205) is published by Securely Built and is available online with the following retailers: Amazon, Barnes & Noble.
Contact
Securely BuiltContact
Derek Fisher
610-858-1971
securelybuilt.com
Derek Fisher
610-858-1971
securelybuilt.com
Categories