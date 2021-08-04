New Low-Capacitance ESD Protection Array for High Speed Data & Audio Interfaces Released by New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics releases new Amazing Microelectronic Corp. for Audio Interface, Monitors and Flat Panel Displays with Low Capacitance for Signal Integrity
Northvale, NJ, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the new Amazing Microelectronic Corp. (AMC) AZ1015-02N Low-Capacitance ESD Protection TVS Array for High-Speed Data Interfaces. The device is used for Audio Interface, Monitor and Flat Panel Display, USB2.0 and SIM Ports. The multifaceted AZ1015-02N maintains low surge clamping voltage for ESD/EOS Protection, low capacitance to keep signal integrity and offers varying integration techniques to reduce cost.
The AMC AZ1015-02N ESD Protection device is a high performance design which includes surge-rated diode arrays to protect high-speed data interfaces. The AZ1015-02N has been specifically designed to protect sensitive components that are connected to data and transmission lines, from over-voltage caused by Electrostatic Discharging (ESD), Electrical Fast Transients (EFT) and lightning.
AZ1015-02N is a unique design which includes surge-rated, low-capacitance steering diodes and unique design of clamping cell which is an equivalent TVS diode in a single package. During transient conditions, the steering diodes direct the transient to either the power supply line or to the ground line. The internal unique design of clamping cell prevents overvoltage on the power line, protecting any downstream components.
This low-capacitance ESD Protection Array is designed to protect two data lines and power rails from transient overvoltage (such as ESD stress pulse). When ESD voltage pulse appears on the data line, the ESD pulse current will be conducted by AZ1015-02N away from the USB controller chip, even when the pulse appears on the VBUS of the USB port. Therefore, the data lines and VBUS of the two ports are completely protected with this device. With regard to audio interference, the ESD pulse current will be discharged, thus completely protecting the right/left channels of the audio chip.
Features & Benefits
· ESD Protection for 2 high-speed I/O channels
· 5V Operating Voltage
· Low Capacitance: 2pF typical
· Fast turn-on and low clamping voltage
· Array of surge rated diodes with Internal equivalent TVS diode
· Solid-state silicon-avalanche and active circuit triggering technology
Applications
· Audio Interface
· USB2.0 Power and Data Line Protection
· Notebook and PC Computers
· Monitors and Flat Panel Displays
· IEEE 1394 Firewire Ports
· Video Graphics Cards
· SIM Ports
The AZ1015-02N released by New Yorker Electronics may be used to meet the ESD immunity requirements of IEC 61000-4-2, Level 4 (±15kV air, ±8kV contact discharge). It can be used to protect the USB port on monitors, computers, peripherals or portable systems. As a franchise distributor for Amazing Microelectronic, New Yorker Electronics supplies Amazing ESD products, EMI Filters, Interface ICs and Switches.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
