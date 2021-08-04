Offix Announces Opening of New Eastern Shore, Virginia Location
Gainesville, VA, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Offix, a premier provider of office technology and document solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, servicing the Eastern Shore region of Virginia and Maryland.
Through the acquisition of Eastern Shore Business Machines’ office equipment division, located in Onancock, Virginia, Offix is now able to guarantee fast, reliable sales and service of its entire line of document management products to businesses located in the Delmarva region, including Ocean City, MD, and Bethany Beach, Delaware.
“We are excited about this new chapter in our company,” said Steve Valenta, President and Founder of Offix. “This expansion will allow us to bring Offix’s full line of multifunction devices, wide format plotters, mailing equipment and more to businesses of all sizes, located along the beautiful Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland.”
The acquisition of Eastern Shore Business Machines’ office equipment division fits into Offix’s strategy to make businesses and organizations in America more efficient and effective, through hardware and software designed to make document management easier and more functional. Through this expansion, Offix further improve its capillary service throughout Virginia and Maryland.
“Over the past 20 years, our focus has always been on making Offix a great place to work and a great place to be a customer,” said Mitch Riehle, Vice President of Sales. “With this new, exciting expansion, Offix will be able to take its legendary customer service and guaranteed response time as fast as two-hours to the Delmarva region, making Offix an even better place to be a customer.”
Offix will initially operate out of the current Eastern Shore Business Machines’ building, located at 152 Market Street, in Onancock, Virginia.
The new Eastern Shore location joins the well-established lineup of Offix locations in Gainesville, Norfolk, and Richmond, Virginia.
About Offix – Offix is an award-winning office equipment and technology distributor and service center serving Northern Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, Richmond, Virginia Beach/Hampton Roads, and the Eastern Shore. Since its inception in 1999 and with three locations, Offix has been dedicated to supplying customers with the best office equipment and technology solutions to make businesses run more efficiently. As a certified Canon and HP dealer, Offix is proud to offer ATSP-certified technicians. Through its Service Promise, which includes uptime, response time and money back guarantees, Offix has been able to boast a 94% customer retention rate. For more information, visit Offix.com
Matteo Recanatini
703-530-1200
https://www.offix.com
