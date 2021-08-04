"The Weekly Wrap With Bruce Wolf" Premieres on VPOD-TV Friday at 7:30PM CST August 6th
A new weekly round-up of news, politics and current events.
Oak Brook, IL, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Wolf (WFLD, WMAQ, WLUP, WLS and The Steve Dahl Show) is marking his return to television in ubiquitous form by way of broadcast, digital, podcast and everything in between. The show was born after shooting a few specials for the VPOD-TV Network which aired locally in Chicago on the newly launched channel 59.3. These specials were a mix of topical conversations and takes on news, politics, and current events. Guests for those specials included Chicago icons Joan Esposito and Mike North.
The new weekly version of the show "The Weekly Wrap With Bruce Wolf" will be an hour of topical talk sprinkled with Bruce’s trademark biting wit. Each week, Bruce is joined by his co-host, stand up comedian Tim Slagle (former co-host of "The Mudslingers Ball" w/ Lewis Black) and will feature a special guest providing an opposing or interesting view. The 60 minute show will air Fridays at 7:30pm CST, re-air Saturdays at the same time, and then be available via Facebook Watch, YouTube as well as all major audio podcast outlets such as; Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts, the online version will include a bonus segment.
For the debut show airing Friday, August 6th, Bruce and Tim will be joined by former Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn.
Bruce Wolf, excited about this opportunity, exclaimed: “This is a nice hobby for me in my dotage,” and with a clear understanding modern media added, “I have no idea what the last few paragraphs of the press release mean, but I think I’m going to have a bigger audience than when I talked into my Oki 222 tape recorder when I was 13.”
Since its launch in January 2021, VPOD-TV has broadcast a mix of classic television shows and original productions including: "Inside The Chicago Outfit," "Indie Film Wrap," "Breaking Bread With Nick Turturro," and "The Stand Up/Sit Down."
VPOD-TV, LLC is a Chicago-based broadcast station serving the Chicago-metro area, Peoria and central Illinois. VPOD-TV is aired on 59.3 WCHU in Chicago, which launched January 2021, WAOE Peoria, and globally via Roku on the VPOD-TV app. The OTA reach of VPOD-TV is over 10 million people.
The Weekly Wrap With Bruce Wolf is produced by CP Pods/ITII, LLC for VPOD-TV. CP Pods is the full service podcast production arm of the video production service IITI, LLC.
Watch an archived episode on YouTube @ Channel CPPods
Explore VPOD-TV here: @VPODTV dot com
The Weekly Wrap Facebook portal is at: @TheWeeklyWrap
for more information please email: chris at vpodtv dot com
Contact
Chris Harris
(312) 788-8090
vpodtv.com
