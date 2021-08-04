DGX Security Bridges the Digital Divide
DGX Security is working with government agencies nationwide to provide internet access to seniors and low income families.
Jersey City, NJ, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DGX Security is bridging the digital divide. High-speed internet access or broadband has become an essential infrastructure for the 21st-century. Internet access is critical to economic opportunity, job creation, education and civic engagement. In addition, low-income families and seniors need high-speed internet access for job applications, medical care, online classes and staying in touch with family and friends.
Being on the United States General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule and other purchasing vehicles makes it easy for Government Agencies to purchase from DGX Security without going out for bid or receiving multiple RFPs.
As a certified minority organization, the staff of DGX Security was born and raised in the same low-income communities and appreciates the opportunity of working with different agencies to solve the lack of internet access.
“The American economy continues to digitalize at an astounding pace, but tens of millions of American households cannot access the digital economy due to physical gaps in local broadband networks, unaffordable subscription plans and personal devices, and a lack of digital skills,” said Adie Tomer and Lara Fishbane of the Brookings Institution.
DGX Security is currently working with different agencies in New Jersey to Bridge the Digital Divide and is expanding its program nationwide.
Sal Austin
201-370-4761
www.dgxsecurikty.com
