Axiomtek Launches Its ATEX/CID2 Certified DIN-Rail Fanless IIoT Gateway for Hazardous Deployment - ICO300-83M
The compact, robust C1D2 certified ICO300-83M delivers unparalleled performance, high expandability, and rich I/O options for use in hazardous environments where ignitable concentrations of flammable gases or liquids might exist.
City of Industry, CA, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is pleased to introduce the ICO300-83M, its ATEX, Class I Division 2 (CID2) certified DIN-rail fanless embedded system. Designed for hazardous environments where ignitable concentrations of flammable gases or liquids might exist, the ICO300-83M is powered by the Intel Atom® x5-E3930 processor with 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM. The anti-explosive system is specially designed for operations within the oil and gas industry, chemical industry, steel industry, distilling industry, and more.
The reliable, IP40-rated DIN-rail fanless box PC is able to withstand harsh industrial environments, supporting a wide temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, 9 to 36 VDC wide voltage input with OVP, UVP, OCP as well as RPP, and up to 3G vibration endurance. Among its key features, the ICO offers very low power consumption of approximately 5W through the use of Axiomtek’s LFM BIOS. Combining flexible configuration with a design permitting easy expansion, the cost-effective ICO300-83M supports an array of functional I/O ports. These include six isolated RS-232/422/485 serial ports, one HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, three isolated Gigabit Ethernet ports, one 8-in/8-out DIO port, and five antenna openings for WLAN and WWAN usage. The IIoT gateway system comes with one mSATA stored in a PCI Express Mini Card slot, an internal 2.5” SATA drive, and an optional eMMC on board for additional storage.
The ICO300-83M is compatible with Windows®10, IoT and Linux. It supports Axiomtek’s AXView software to fulfill the requirement of remote monitoring and it offers Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) to ensure critical information security. In addition, a cold boot at -40°C is available to help eliminate issues affecting the operational reliability of the system.
“Heavy industries are some of the most dangerous and challenging work environments. In addition to operation in broad temperature ranges, the ICO300-83M has obtained the ATEX, CID2 certifications to mitigate safety risks in hazardous environments such as oil, gas, and chemical manufacturing,” said Mark Lu, the product manager of the Embedded System Division at Axiomtek. “This explosion-proof DIN-rail gateway system supports one M.2 Key B 3052 and one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for LTE or Wi-Fi modules to ensure superior connectivity for real-time communications. It is also equipped with a half-size PCI Express Mini Card slot and two SIM slots to maximize efficiency.”
Axiomtek’s ICO300-83M will be available for purchase in September 2021. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- ATEX, Class I Division 2 (CID2), UL and CE/FCC certified
- Fanless operation and rugged design
- Intel Atom® x5-E3930 processor (codename: Apollo Lake)
- 6 isolated COMs, isolated DIO (8-in/8-out) and 3 GbE LANs
- Industrial-grade wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C and supports cold boot at -40°C
- 9 to 36 VDC, typical 12/24V power input with OVP, UVP, OCP, RPP
- Supports TPM 2.0 and AXView
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
