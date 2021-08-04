Axiomtek Launches Its ATEX/CID2 Certified DIN-Rail Fanless IIoT Gateway for Hazardous Deployment - ICO300-83M

The compact, robust C1D2 certified ICO300-83M delivers unparalleled performance, high expandability, and rich I/O options for use in hazardous environments where ignitable concentrations of flammable gases or liquids might exist.