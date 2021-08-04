Loveforce International Releases the Last Song Bobby Jonz Recorded Before COVID-19 Took His Life
On Friday, August 6th, Loveforce International will release the last song the late Bobby Jonz ever recorded along with another single by his Godson who heads Stix Muzic Group. Loveforce International will also give away a book in Jonz's honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 6th, Loveforce International will release a digital single of the last song Bobby Jonz recorded before he fell victim to the COVID-19 Pandemic. It will also release a new digital single by Stix Muzic Group. Loveforce International will host a book giveaway in honor of the two singles.
The digital single of “Shake It Butt Don’t Break It” is the last song Bobby Jonz recorded before he died. The song is an up-tempo Southern Soul dance song. The song was written and produced by Bobby’s friend songwriter, producer and recording artist Billy Ray Charles.
The Digital Single “Crazy (Oh Yeah G)” will also be released. The song is House Music with a touch of Hip Hop. The release of this single the same week as the Bobby Jonz single is significant. This is because Bobby was Stix’s Godfather. Stix was also the drummer in Bobby Jonz’s band.
Bobby Jonz was a man of faith and in honor of him, Loveforce International is giving away the e-book version of What Faith Has Taught Me by author The Prophet of Life. The book is filled with essays, stories and anecdotes about the meaning of and, examples of faith.
“The Bobby Jonz single illustrates the brilliance that Bobby Jonz still had as a singer, recording artist and force to be reckoned with in the Southern Soul music genre,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Our label has all of his last recordings and have been releasing them slowly to keep Bobby’s Memory alive. This week’s song combined with the artist who helped him with it, the artist that we are also releasing a song on, and the book we chose to give away are all selected as a tribute to Bobby,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, August 6th only. The two new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
