Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Business Turnaround - Return to Profits by Bruce Hatcher

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Business Turnaround - Return to Profits:When a business is underperforming or worse – losing money, what is to be done? For a large conglomerate or when running a small business, the challenges are the same. The worst thing is to do nothing in the hope of improvement. This book lays out the specific steps that highlight exactly how to take a business into the territory of profit-records, or alternatively what exactly should be asked of consultants or the executive team. It is based on key excerpts from nearly fifty authors as well as the experience and theories of this author. The theories are simple to comprehend and extensive real-life examples provide further insights. They have been applied to many different businesses in multiple industries with a success rate of well over 80 per cent.Business Turnaround - Return to Profits is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 560 pagesISBN-13: 978-1800941519Dimensions: 15.2 x 3.2 x 22.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B096BLQXT1Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RTPPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About the AuthorBruce Hatcher is a Chartered Engineer and MBA (Cum Laude) graduate but declined a doctoral scholarship. He has worked in power stations, food companies and mines including the world’s largest at that time finishing as Group GM of ten companies.Bruce ran his own company fixing unprofitable businesses (several concurrently). He often works on-risk and is privileged to list clients from conglomerates down to small SME's.Bruce has lectured strategy on various MBA programmes to remain current.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002