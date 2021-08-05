The Latest Innovations in Digital Health and On-Body Drug Delivery for the Pharmaceutical Industry
SMi Group reports: Explore design strategies for connectivity and digital health at Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference 2021.
London, United Kingdom, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 2nd annual Wearable Injectors and Connected Devices conference will bring together expertise from individuals in multiple disciplines in the field addressing key drivers of the market including large volume delivery, user-centric self-administration and digital applications for an enhanced user interface.
Device Design, Development and A Patient Centric Approach:
Considerations for product development in Connected Health
• Future trends in connected health
- Outlook for connected devices
- Exploring the ecosystem in healthcare
• User Experience
- Improving the entire patient journey using digital technology
• Setting up a connected eco-system
- Practical considerations for implementation
- Exploring technical and regulatory aspects needed for success
Daniel Latham, Head of Connected Health Product Development, Novartis
Human Factors Patch Pump Pipeline Planning
• Forming a platform HF strategy
• Gather inputs: Device competitive intelligence and analysis of known use problems
• Assessing the potential users in your pipeline
• Leveraging existing development activities to gain additional insights
Tiffany McIntire, Senior Human Factors Engineer, Roche
Flavia Pircher, Human Factors Engineer, Roche
Considerations for early technology evaluation and selection of large-volume, on-body injectors
• Patient-centric evaluation: incorporating early human factors evaluations to inform use case boundaries
• Technical approaches to maximize characterization when drug product is scarce or unknown
• Balancing use, technical, and manufacturing tradeoffs in technology selection
Megan Heft, Engineering Manager, Device Development, AstraZeneca
The power of collaboration to deliver sustainable healthcare
• The presentation will outline how the Sustainable Healthcare Coalition, a partnership of leading companies and public sector agencies, addresses some of the most pressing sustainability issues in global healthcare
• Case studies of digital approaches and connected devices will demonstrate how healthcare sector industry partners can help the NHS achieve NetZero and bring together clinicians and industry to meet the challenges of improving sustainability through innovation
Fiona Adshead, Chair, Sustainable Healthcare Coalition
Categories