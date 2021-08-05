"ComMUSICation" by John Groves
The best selling book on Sound Branding, now available as an eBook at: Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Kobo & a host of other platforms.
Hamburg, Germany, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "ComMUSICation," the best-selling* Sound Branding book by John Groves, is now available as an ebook. (See links). "ComMUSICation" is an account of the writer’s hands-on experiences with music for brands and his analytical views and opinions. It contains a detailed description of the GROVES structured system for developing and managing Brand Sound Identities. This book is meant for all those involved in marketing, advertising, or branding, and for anyone responsible for using sound and music in brand communications.
*"ComMUSICation" reached number 57 on the Amazon best-seller list in the category “Branding and Logo Design.”
Available at: groves.de/commusication
About the author:
John Groves became one of the pioneers of Sound Branding, by developing a structured system for the creation and implementation of brand and corporate Sound Identities. In this book, he shares personal experiences and anecdotes of how music can be responsible for suicide, revolutions, and making people pay more for a glass of wine. His roots are in music composition, where he has a reputation for creating memorable music. He is responsible for Sound Logos and jingles for an impressive array of brands, such as Austrian, DEA, Visa, LBS, Olympus, TUI, Melitta, Wrigley and many more.
Tel: +49 172 450 44 91
GROVES, Hamburg, Germany information@groves.de
