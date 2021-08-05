Health Worker's COVID Art Goes on Sale, Simply Priced as "Pay What You Think is Fair"
A Cumbrian health worker who took up art during the Coronavirus pandemic is putting his creations up for sale, and buyers can choose how much they want to pay.
Wigton, United Kingdom, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Simon McCall, 47 from Cumbria in the U.K., works full-time in the NHS and rekindled a long-lost passion for creating digital artwork as a means of coping with the challenges of COVID-19 and lockdown.
Now he's making his images available to buy, with several being offered without a price tag. Instead, he's simply asking buyers to pay whatever they feel is a fair price.
Simon, who works as a Health Coach, said, "The past 18 months have been tough for us all. We've had to leave all of our own challenges and home turmoil at the door when we came to work, so we could focus on helping patients through their difficulties.
"To make matters worse, many of the coping strategies we relied upon to deal with stress and fatigue, such as spending time with family or socialising with friends, were no longer an option due to the lockdown restrictions.
"So I took up art again, which I hadn't done since I was in my twenties. It helped me to process and reflect upon what was happening, and now that we're entering our new 'normal' it seems the right time to start sharing my artworks. Some of the images will mean different things to different people, so for these I'm just asking buyers to pay whatever they feel is a fair price."
Simon's collection of images can be viewed and purchased via his website https://grafics.co.uk with new works being added to the collection all the time.
