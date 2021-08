Broward Junior Academy National School Lunch/Breakfast Programs for the 2021-2022 School Year

Plantation, FL, August 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Broward Junior Academy today announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch/School Breakfast Programs for the 2021-2022 school year. All students will be served lunch/breakfast at no charge at the following sites:Broward Junior AcademyFor additional information, please contact:Broward Junior AcademyAttention: Gee Surin, Manager, Cafeteria201 NW 46th Ave.Plantation, FL 33317954-316-8301