New Yorker Electronics releases Long-Life DC Link Capacitors from Cornell Dubilier Electronics
New CDE Film Capacitor Series supplies Long Life, High Power Density and Low ESR Designed for Harsh Environments.
Northvale, NJ, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its release of the Cornell Dubilier Electronics new BLH series film capacitors optimized for inverter DC Link Applications. CDE’s BLH series of DC Link capacitors have been designed and tested to exceed the industry’s most stringent requirements for high humidity, vibration testing and thermal cycling.
Green energy and electric transportation systems have pushed explosive growth in inverter markets. Many of these applications present harsh operating environments for power electronics circuitry. Often, these applications demand a high percentage of uptime, increasing the need for highly reliable components.
The Temperature, Humidity at Bias (THB) test exposes parts to the harsh conditions of 85 °C at 85% relative humidity with rated voltage applied. This demanding test simulates the harsh operating conditions encountered in many commercial and industrial inverter applications. Such conditions can cause non-THB rated capacitors to fail early from moisture penetration. While most capacitor makers validate their THB components for 1,000 hours under these conditions, CDE’s BLH series has been validated for 1,500 hours.
Utilizing the most advanced materials and processes, these board mounted capacitors have been designed and tested to meet the rigors of automotive AEC-Q200 testing. Their solvent-resistant plastic case and epoxy encapsulation systems are UL Recognized and meet IEC61071. Tin-plated copper RoHS-compliant terminations ensure excellent solderability. With their superior resistance to moisture and robust design, these capacitors are well suited for solar, wind, UPS, EV chargers, and other inverter applications that may be subjected to wide-ranging environmental conditions.
The series is optimized for DC link applications in medium to high-power inverters. Capacitance ranges from 1.0 to 170 µF at 450-1,200 Vdc, with high rms ripple current ratings up to 36 Arms. When operated at a 70 °C hot-spot temperature with rated voltage applied, their life expectancy is 100,000 hours. Available with 2- or 4-pin, the film capacitors have a 10% tolerance standard with 5% optional.
The case material is a UL94V-0 plastic and the terminal material is tin plated copper for best solderability. They range in size from 32mm L x 18mm H x 9mm W to as much as 57.5mm L x 80mm H x 35mm W.
As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Cornell Dubilier Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors, Surface Mount Capacitors, Aluminum Polymer Capacitors, Supercapacitors, plus Capacitor Hardware and Capacitor Kits.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
