Window Treatment Marketing Pros Presents "Optimizing Your Google Business Profile" - a Free Online Workshop
Participants will learn about the latest updates with Google Maps listings and the 5 biggest issues that could be preventing you from ranking in the map system.
St. Louis, MO, August 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Window Treatment Marketing Pros, a digital marketing agency helping window treatment and awning companies take their business to the next level, will present a free online workshop, Optimizing Your Google Business Profile, 11am CDT, August 12, 2021.
Participants will learn about the latest updates with Google Maps listings and the 5 biggest issues that could be preventing you from ranking in the map system. In addition WT Marketing Pros will discuss its proven model for ranking in the “3-pack,” the best tools to systematize and automate the heavy lifting, and how to get more authentic reviews for your business.
“Our goal is to help window treatment and awning companies learn how to kick butt with Google Maps. There are many nuances to mastering this process and we will discuss the important key steps to appear and rank highly for any consumer search,” said Will Hanke, President and Founder.
The workshop will also focus on the latest trends as the Internet marketing space is constantly changing. Hanke will discuss what you need to do to stay ahead of the curve. The discussion will include tips to increase inbound calls from potential customers and how to dominate your local marketplace.
“The workshops have been highly successful and our clients love them. They are a great learning tool to help window treatment and awning companies grow their businesses. We look forward to welcoming any related business to join us on August 12,” Hanke said.
The workshop is offered at no charge. To register visit Workshop Invite: How to Optimize Your Google Business Profile (wtmarketingpros.com).
About Window Treatment Marketing Pros
Window Treatment Marketing Pros is a veteran and family-owned digital marketing agency that specializes in generating leads for window treatment, awning, and signage companies throughout the U.S. With over 22 years of experience in the digital marketing space, owner Will Hanke is revolutionizing the marketing for companies that need to generate phone calls and leads, but aren't sure how to reach their audience. In less than a year, the firm has already signed exclusive client agreements across the country in several states including Hawaii. Will Hanke is also the author of Your Internet Marketing Plan for Window Treatment Companies, available on Amazon and Kindle. He teaches monthly (free) training sessions online and has recently launched a new social media service specifically for window treatment company owners. For information, visit https://wtmarketingpros.com.
Contact
Steve Turner
314-205-0800
wtmarketingpros.com
