Niccy L. James Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Farmington, MO, August 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Niccy L. James of Farmington, Missouri has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Niccy L. James
Niccy James has over 9 years’ experience in the beauty/hairstyling field. She is an independent stylist at Salon de Charles located in Farmington, Missouri. It is a hair salon where experience combined with high quality professional products brings out natural beauty. Niccy is responsible for hair color, hair cutting, foils, and makeup.
Niccy’s journey as a hair stylist began when she was working as a manager in a salon, with no desire to be behind the chair. A woman walked in completely distraught because her husband said he wanted a divorce that morning. On top of that, on her way to work, her car broke down and she was fired from her job. It was literally this woman’s worst day possible. But after her hair appointment, she was laughing and smiling. It was then that Niccy realized she wanted to be a part of that; changing someone’s worst day into one more manageable. Ms. James apprenticed in that salon and has been doing hair ever since. She finds the job so fulfilling meeting amazing people, listening to their stories, and crying and laughing along with them.
Niccy James is a single mother of 4 amazing humans. Her oldest is 20 and the most beautiful, strongest transgender woman in the world. Her 18 year old son has autism and inspires Niccy daily. Her 15 year son is funny, caring and willing to help anyone in need. Her youngest son is 13 year's old and wears his heart on his sleeve, always thoughtful and loving. Niccy obtained her B.A. in Criminal Justice for A.I.U. in 2009 when she was pregnant with her fourth child, yet found her place in the salon field.
Ms. James is affiliated with Hope 4 Autism. In her spare time, she enjoys her family, music, and singing. Niccy states that singing and writing music brings her peace and calms her soul. It lightens the weight of the world for her. Sadly, Niccy lost her father, who was her hero, to pancreatic cancer 9 years ago. She strives every day to make her father proud. She lists her mother, Sharon, as her greatest influence describing her as a woman of strength who has overcome so much, proving to Niccy that anything is possible.
For further information, contact https://m.facebook.com/salondecharlesfarmingtonmissouri/
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
