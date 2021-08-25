New Woman of Empowerment Members are Introduced by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Manhasset, NY, August 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) showcases their new Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields and industries listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to feature their new Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Sierra Lynn Tallone--Real Estate
Charlene Jefferson--Food/Beverages
Nancy Fatimeh Phillips--Healthcare
Heather J. Schlinker--Mental Health Care
Lori Lombardi Ryan--Event Services
Darlene Murphy--Travel
Michelle Stearns--Transportation
Deborah Williams--Non-Profit/Support Services
Eunice Munetsi--Property Management and Investment
Valerie Denise Burton--Government
Porshia M. Hairston--Printing
Emiline Thomas--Non-Profit/African Awareness
Desiree J. Jones--Education
Kim Scary--Financial Services
Tiffany Purvis--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jeanette Pointer--Manufacturing
Delta A. Vallarde--Consulting
Everlene McAllister--Healthcare
Keoanna Lockett--Beauty/Cosmetics
Melinda Jones--Spiritual Readings
Lorelle Rich--Non-Profit/Fitness
Vada Stewart--Healthcare
Amanda Mortimer--Accounting
Irena Sladojevic--Food/Beverages
Robin J. Poindexter--Education
Crystal Cotton--Staffing/Recruiting
Heather Eusebio--Retail Industry
Hiyasmin Harper--Real Estate
Debbie Bogenschutz--Healthcare
Isamary V. Herrera--Healthcare
Joyce L. Wright--Coaching
Alison A.M. Schrader--Apparel/Fashion
Ellyn P. Theophilopoulos--Healthcare
Montranae O. Hill--Apparel/Fashion
Montriana O. Hill--Apparel/Fashion
Cassandre Beauvais--Property Management and Investment
Regina D. Berry--Non-Profit/Women’s Advocacy
Alicia D. White--Retail Industry
Yvette Jaimes--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jodi L. Taylor--Education
Lori A. Capobianco--Education
Bridgette S. Francis--Health Services
Teresa N. Buckman--Education
Kim Kraft--Packaging
Judie Seitz--Real Estate
Rebina Navarro--Retail Industry
Amy S. Burkemper--Telecommunications
Holly E. Brotzman--Cleaning Service
Catherine M. Cahill--Art
Rebekah S. Voss--Beauty/Cosmetics
Yvette Beatty--Cleaning Service
Amanda Denise Sasser--Technology
Maria D. Tenorio--Contracting
Kara Cannon--Healthcare
Dawn P. Roberts--Food/Beverages
Lisa R. Nelson--Information Technology/IT
Kendra G. Worrell--Healthcare
Dayna R. Cerruti-Barbero--Healthcare
Michele Haltli--Event Services
Kelly Hill-Mihalyak--Real Estate
Tricia Morris--Beauty/Cosmetics
Thomasina Gesumaria--Real Estate
Lodze Steckman--Healthcare
Megan Darrell--Community
Sophia O. Williams--Real Estate
Kathleen McCormack--Crafting
Rose M. Johnson--Healthcare
Deyana Jae--Beauty/Cosmetics
Montika L. Houston--Construction/Building
Angela Cuciniello--Real Estate
Melissa Head--Food/Beverages
Ahna E. Bali--Consulting
Cynthia E. Moreland--Non-Profit/Counseling
Lisa Lothian--Nutrition/Wellness
Lorraina Aguirre--Accounting
Guyla R. Johnson--Non-Profit/Veteran Shelter
Pamela Hearne--Consulting
Alexandria Andresen--Hospitality
Neena Chowdhary--Real Estate
Ilsa Brown--Crafting
Natarsha Wright--Ministry
Linda Lee--Entertainment
Kimberly (KAZ) Woods--Publishing
BC Clark--Consulting
Sandra J. Weeks--Healthcare
Michelle Angell--Law Enforcement
Eugenia Avila Ramos--Advertising/Marketing
Melissa S. Fulgham--Non-Profit/Grant Funding
Nancy M. Decker--Education
Tiffiney M. Kinsman--Pet Care
Angela Abney--Massage Therapy
Dorothy D. Hayward--Education
Surajowtie Jeenarine--Home Healthcare
Sara Littlefield--Real Estate
Risa Roberts--Education
Aricka Nicole Dixon--Health/Fitness
Dee Dee Mozeleski--Education
Elisabeth J. Elleman--Home Healthcare
Nitcha Louis--Healthcare
Tasha Simmons--Beauty/Cosmetics
Rhonda L. Bennett--Logistics/Procurement
Judith Dian Freson--Consulting
Angela Nicole LaFontaine--Health Services
Alicia Medina--Law/Legal Services
Sara A. Hand--Consulting
Jazmine J. Joyner--Beauty/Cosmetics
Phyllis A. Fuerstenberg--Government
Terwanna Watson Weatherspoon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Kimberly A. Rockers--Education
Sasha D. White--Beauty/Cosmetics
Amy L. Noble--Entertainment
Xiomara M. Hoey--Alternative Medicine
Yettie M. Thompkins--Janitorial
Dyann Crosby--Education
Valarie Harris--Accounting
Octavia Morgan--Beauty/Cosmetics
Bonita M. Bishop-Johnson--Education
Joanne Irizarry--Mental Health Care
Thelma N. Tetteh--Healthcare
Kimberly Higginbottom--Floral
Laetitia L. Rohan--Healthcare
Elisa DiStefano--Entertainment
Anne Burrell--Hospitality
Retha D. Stewart--Coaching
Monica B. Kabad--Law/Legal Services
Barbara R. Bross--Real Estate
Kimberly D. Sanders--Beauty/Cosmetics
Michelle Rushing--Education
Pauline F. Angrisani--Real Estate
Debra Fox--Motivational Speaker
Leona Newsom--Spiritual Readings
Cynthia Boone--Automotive
Winnie Hurston--Funeral Services
Donna K. Robinson--Retail Industry
Glaser Kari--Retail Industry
Roxanne P. Edwards--Education
Caitlin Sudduth-Brazell--Real Estate
Julie Anne Olivari--Embroidery and Screen Printing
Alice Dysart--Communications
Terri B. Kalker--Law/Legal Services
Marian S. Harris--Education
Geri Lynn Walker--Event Services
Teresa Couch-Riggins--Education
Farah A. Mayes--Transportation
JaKeema K. Bryant--Healthcare
Negin Zand--Beauty/Cosmetics
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
