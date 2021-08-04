PatriotsEngage.org Launches to Help Conservative Groups Engage More Effectively
New platform aggregates conservative news, shows and tech solutions to more actively engage.
Chattanooga, TN, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A new online platform designed for conservative patriot groups, PatriotsEngage.org, launched today and offers users a range of information resources to build active engagement. PatriotsEngage.org is a starting point for conservatives providing a news aggregator, live streaming of news networks, podcasts and technical solutions to help conservative groups become the tip of the spear in restoring our republic.
PatriotsEngage.org features an extensive news aggregator that collects the latest stories from top conservative news sites, such as Breitbart, Daily Caller, NewsMax and The Blaze, which can be filtered by news source or searched by topic. It also carries live feeds from major conservative news networks, including NewsMaxTV, Real America’s Voice News, One America News, Right Side Broadcasting, NTD News (The Epoch Times network), and The First TV. Under the “Shows” heading, users can stream or download regularly updated podcasts from their favorite conservative hosts.
Perhaps the most exciting part of PatriotsEngage.org is the Solutions page, which features tools to help businesses and conservative groups better communicate among themselves and build stronger networks with other conservative groups locally, statewide and nationally. This, in turn, will help them strengthen their impact with their customers and/or government at all levels. Services include help to securely set up web hosting, email, social media, DNS, DDOS, mobile tools, servers, payment services and retail.
Chris Matthews, PatriotsEngage.org’s Innovation Director, explained some of the reasons for launching the new platform.
“As a conservative, our cancel culture and concerns about keeping information secure from Big Tech’s manipulative hands were two big drivers,” he said. “Another driver is what I hear from average Americans almost every day, whether they are fellow entrepreneurs or a parent worried about the almost inescapable anti-American influences their kids are bombarded with. They’re looking for ways to fight back against the creeping totalitarianism of the so-called 'progressive' left.
“We wanted to create a platform full of resources citizens can securely use to keep informed and better engage with like-minded people at every level – local, state and national. In particular, our Solutions page will offer ever-evolving tools that will help businesses and conservative groups move away from a Big Tech elite that manipulates data and stifles free speech. We are just getting started with big plans ahead.”
For more information, contact PatriotsEngage at media@patriotsengage.org
