Music School Rocks Its Way Into St. Peters, Missouri
School of Rock Franchise Proves Rock and Roll is Here to Stay with New Location
St. Louis, MO, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The team of Frankie Muriel (lead singer of Dr Zhivegas) and Diane Mantovani (owner and lead designer of Savvy Design Group) announced they will be bringing the internationally accredited, performance-based music school to the city of St. Peters, MO September 25, 2021 located at 284 Mid Rivers Mall Circle.
From his hair band days on MTV to his 20+ years as a lead singer and front man of St. Louis based Dr Zhivegas, Frankie has performed on stages all over the world. His experience of performing in venues, from intimate clubs to arenas, will bring a real world perspective to the school. “When we partnered with School of Rock, I instantly connected to their philosophy of using group based music education to bring to these kids something that those of us, who do this for a living, have learned and understood all of our lives. Being in a band is how you learn the importance of group goals and supporting one another to create something greater than the sum its parts. I’m excited, as a lifelong performer, to bring these lessons and those experiences to a new generation of rockers," said Frankie Muriel, owner of the St. Peters School of Rock.
Owner, Diane Mantovani, who established Savvy Design Group in 2009, is an award winning commercial and residential interior designer. Based in St. Louis, she has been recognized as an innovative leader locally and nationally. For the last 20 years Mantovani has also supported various educational opportunities in the St. Louis area benefiting children. She’s excited to have School of Rock join the focus of her philanthropies.
Not only will School of Rock benefit it’s students Frankie sees the benefits for local musicians as well “The pandemic forced a lot of us, in the music industry, to be even more creative in how we make a living. I’m excited to lead this team in bringing School of Rock to St. Peters. We believe this will open up more opportunities to my fellow musicians in the community by, not only creating another form of revenue between gigs, but also provides a way to give back to the community that has supported so many of us for many years.”
Conveniently located across from the Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, School of Rock is an ingenious concept that gets kids and adults rocking out to the classics and on stage performing with their peers. Music programs are designed to create a supportive environment where music students of all skill levels are comfortable yet challenged at every turn. In addition to individual private music instruction on guitar, bass, vocals, keyboards and/or drums, students also learn how to jam with their peers in a weekly practice session. The team dynamic creates a supportive and motivating environment where kids feel inspired to excel.
All School of Rock programs are performance-based and emphasize the message that music is not just about playing an instrument; it’s about teamwork, building confidence, and creating leaders. The first stage is “School of Rock 101,” teaching basic skills through 45-minute private lessons and 90-minute group sessions. Next, students reach the main program, the heart and soul of School of Rock – the “Performance Program.” This stage consists of 45-minute private lessons and a final show. The students are cast in songs and rehearse them in a 3-hour rehearsal each week, preparing for the big show. After 12-13 weeks, the students transform into rocks stars in a blowout concert in front of a real live audience. Additionally, School of Rock offers 5-10 day intensive summer, spring break and winter camps, involving rehearsals with a big show at the end. These 5-10 day intensive camps are guaranteed to transform a “wanna-be” into a true rock performer. School of Rock also recently launched an adult performance program and a pre-school program called, “Little Wing,” designed to introduce toddlers to the joy of music.
Through School of Rock’s “Guest Performer Series,” students have the opportunity to learn from and jam with some of music’s most iconic names, including Jon Anderson (lead vocalist from the legendary rock band Yes), Earl Slick (David Bowie’s guitarist), Mike Watt (seminal post-punk bass player), and Dave Stewart (collaborator of the groundbreaking, pop-rock duo The Eurythmics).
School of Rock St. Peters will be open Monday – Thursday 3pm - 9pm, Friday 3pm – 8pm, and Saturday 10am – 3:30pm (Closed on Sundays). For more information visit https://locations.schoolofrock.com/stpeters/our-school
About School of Rock
The music school your mom and dad wished they had when they were kids. School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise operating more than 280 schools in 12 Countries. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to over 40,000 and offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar, singing, and piano lessons (info at www.schoolofrock.com/lessons).
