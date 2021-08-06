Codiant Bags Top Healthcare App Development Company Award
Codiant - A Yash Technologies Company awarded as the Best Healthcare App Development Company of the year by Top Developers.
East Moline, IL, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Codiant, a leading telemedicine app and healthcare solution provider that stood firm for hospitals and care providers for developing customized telehealth apps with a goal of improved healthcare access, outcomes, and affordability secured the first position on Top Developers and won the title of “Best Healthcare App Development Company.”
Top Developers is a widely respected directory and review platform of B2B IT service providers. The platform’s ranks are driven by three significant metrics for awarding the prestigious title that includes innovation, the scale of impact & software regulations, and client reviews and satisfaction.
Codiant provides a host of healthcare and fitness app development solutions ranging from custom telehealth apps and remote patient monitoring to EHR/EMRs and fitness mobile applications. The company also provides white-label telemedicine apps with ready-to-use features like Online Appointment Scheduling & Booking, video/voice calling, real-time chats, file sharing, ePrescription, integrated billing, and more- all meeting country-level compliances like HIPAA, GDPR, and MOHAP.
What started as the sentiment of emotion and development service to revolutionize life-care in the most challenging times of COVID-19; became the most sought after bridge of care solution for many healthcare organizations globally.
Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant, who elevated a range of industries through his impeccable mobility solutions commented, “It’s a pleasure to receive this title of top Healthcare App Development Company. COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of healthcare technologies and enabled health systems to create more efficiencies, streamline processes for patients and improve patient satisfaction. We feel privileged to be the contributor in strengthening the healthcare ecosystem and work best for the organizations striving to raise the bar in healthcare quality improvements through mobility technologies.”
Strong consumers’ preference and willingness to use telehealth, continued acceptance, and tangible investment into virtual health have remarkably contributed to the increasing growth and usage of telehealth in 2021. More providers are reinventing their care models through virtual urgent care with a goal to improve healthcare outcomes, attain cost-effectiveness, and patient satisfaction.
Codiant’s well-integrated web and mobility solutions have empowered various industries globally. The company is not only a forerunner in healthcare and fitness but has established a prominent position in other industries like eCommerce, Transport and Logistics, Real estate & Property, Travel & Hospitality, BFSI, On-demand Mobility, and more with its end-to-end software development solutions built to match excellence.
Hospitals, Clinicians, and Healthcare companies looking to adopt telehealth and other healthcare technologies and further know about Codiant’s recent achievement of bagging the honorary title can mail at: info@codiant.com or contact: + 1-309-278-0633, +1-872-444-3361.
