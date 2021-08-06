Activation Center (ACEN) 05.00.60 Has Been Released
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update of their Activation center (ACEN) application for programs protected with PC Guard Software Protection System family products. PC Guard is a software copy protection and licensing solution for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5 Windows applications.
Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New build for Activation center (ACEN) has been released today.
What's new:
[*] This update brings important UI changes.
- Bootstrap 3 framework has been upgraded to latest Bootstrap version (5.02).
- Old bootstrap Glyphicons have been replaced with latest Font Awesome icons.
- Multiple JavaScript modules which were used with old version of Bootstrap have been removed.
- Jquery library has been upgraded to latest slim edition (3.60).
[+] New main navigation menu.
[*] Latest news control and maintenance panel have been redesigned.
[*] Multiple other optimizations and fixes.
More info:
https://www.sofpro.com/activation-center
https://www.sofpro.com/pc-guard
https://www.sofpro.com/software-protection
https://www.sofpro.com/copy-protection
https://www.sofpro.com/software-licensing
https://www.sofpro.com/anti-piracy-software
https://www.sofpro.com/net-core-software-protection
Trial versions can be requested online: https://www.sofpro.com
About SOFPRO
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs, https://www.sofpro.com is a well-known provider of professional software copy protection and licensing solutions for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5 Windows applications.
