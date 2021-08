Activation Center (ACEN) 05.00.60 Has Been Released

Belgrade, Serbia and Montenegro, August 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New build for Activation center (ACEN) has been released today.What's new:[*] This update brings important UI changes.- Bootstrap 3 framework has been upgraded to latest Bootstrap version (5.02).- Old bootstrap Glyphicons have been replaced with latest Font Awesome icons.- Multiple JavaScript modules which were used with old version of Bootstrap have been removed.- Jquery library has been upgraded to latest slim edition (3.60).[+] New main navigation menu.[*] Latest news control and maintenance panel have been redesigned.[*] Multiple other optimizations and fixes.More info:https://www.sofpro.com/activation-centerhttps://www.sofpro.com/pc-guardhttps://www.sofpro.com/software-protectionhttps://www.sofpro.com/copy-protectionhttps://www.sofpro.com/software-licensinghttps://www.sofpro.com/anti-piracy-softwarehttps://www.sofpro.com/net-core-software-protectionTrial versions can be requested online: https://www.sofpro.comAbout SOFPROSOFPRO - Software Protection Labs, https://www.sofpro.com is a well-known provider of professional software copy protection and licensing solutions for Windows, .NET Framework, .NET Core and .NET 5 Windows applications.