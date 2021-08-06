Curl for a Cause: The Boston Curlathon
Colonial Curling Association hosts Curl-a-Thon fundraiser.
Worcester, MA, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Colonial Curling Association invites you to join a curl-a-thon fundraiser to be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, MA from 9:00am-7:00pm. This marathon-themed event will raise funds for Fenway Health.
No experience or equipment required! We provide it all. This will be a fun event for both new and experienced curlers, young and old. For those new to curling, a Learn to Curl will be held in the morning from 9:30am-11:30am after which you’ll be ready to compete.
Based on the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon race-course, it will take approximately 1100 stones traveling down the ice to cover a distance equivalent to a marathon. Each sheet will play an 18-end game with two intermissions (after the 6th and 12th ends). We are hoping to have plenty of curlers on hand to play, so you can play as much (or as little) as you would like.
Join us for a social gathering at the Bay State Brewery Taproom following the event.
The registration fee for this event is $25 per person. Additional donations are welcomed and are tax deductible. You can register here: https://form.jotform.com/211888755914167 and through Colonial's website: www.colonialcurling.com.
Media Contact:
Name: Trevor Boylston
e-mail: tboylston@gmail.com
phone: 617-259-0904
www.colonialcurling.com
