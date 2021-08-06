The Yards Receives Renovation of the Year Honor from Golf Inc. Magazine
The Yards' golf course in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL named third best public course renovation worldwide by Golf Inc. magazine.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Golf Inc. magazine, the world authority for golf course developers, owners and executives, has selected The Yards as the third best public course renovation of 2020.
Each year, the Golf Renovation of the Year recognizes the top course renovations and restorations from across the globe. The competition examines the full scope of the renovations, including improved playability, course aesthetics, achievement of goals and vision, infrastructure development and manageability.
While The Yards’ revitalization was critical for the physical course, it was also necessary for the property’s sustainability within the famed and vibrant Ponte Vedra Beach golf community. “This project illustrates the kind of innovative thinking that’s needed to revitalize public courses,” said judge Martin Elgison, president of the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation and a 2019 competition honoree.
Purchased in failing and near-irreparable condition in February 2016, The Yards reopened as the area’s first and only 12-hole course in the fall of 2020. Tailored to the modern player, The Yards’ transformation focused on player experience with a casual atmosphere, reduced playing time and dynamic offerings. The extensive rehabilitation of the championship front nine was complemented by the addition of a new six-hole par-three course, providing golfers with playing options of 3, 6, 9, 12, 15 and 18 holes. The restoration was completed by MacCurrach Golf Construction, a local company recognized nationally for their work on TPC Sawgrass, Streamsong and 2019 renovation winners Sea Island and TPC Sugarloaf, to name a few.
The Yards General Manager and course architect Mike Miles reflected, “It is an honor and privilege to be recognized amongst this distinguished group. Our team has been busy with the remaining projects that will complete our property’s transformation, including an event pavilion, pickleball courts and a new maintenance facility. With our one-year anniversary coming up in October, this award is a great reminder of how far we have come.”
To learn more about The Yards, visit www.playtheyards.com and read the full magazine article at https://bluetoad.com/publication/?i=714775&ver=html5&p=37.
About The Yards
Featured in The New York Times, Forbes and Golfweek, The Yards is an innovative reimagining of the traditional country club. Offering premier golf, tennis and events in the heart of the famed Sawgrass Players Club neighborhood, The Yards was fully renovated and reopened in late 2020. Combining the totally redesigned Front Yard course with an amazing new par-three Backyard, The Yards is championship golf with playing options to fit your lifestyle. Oak Bridge Tennis at The Yards is home to a variety of adult and youth teams, lessons, ladders and social events. Construction is currently underway for The Yards’ expanded patio pavilion overlooking the Backyard course, opening in fall 2021, with a new dedicated 12-court pickleball facility to follow.
Each year, the Golf Renovation of the Year recognizes the top course renovations and restorations from across the globe. The competition examines the full scope of the renovations, including improved playability, course aesthetics, achievement of goals and vision, infrastructure development and manageability.
While The Yards’ revitalization was critical for the physical course, it was also necessary for the property’s sustainability within the famed and vibrant Ponte Vedra Beach golf community. “This project illustrates the kind of innovative thinking that’s needed to revitalize public courses,” said judge Martin Elgison, president of the Bobby Jones Golf Course Foundation and a 2019 competition honoree.
Purchased in failing and near-irreparable condition in February 2016, The Yards reopened as the area’s first and only 12-hole course in the fall of 2020. Tailored to the modern player, The Yards’ transformation focused on player experience with a casual atmosphere, reduced playing time and dynamic offerings. The extensive rehabilitation of the championship front nine was complemented by the addition of a new six-hole par-three course, providing golfers with playing options of 3, 6, 9, 12, 15 and 18 holes. The restoration was completed by MacCurrach Golf Construction, a local company recognized nationally for their work on TPC Sawgrass, Streamsong and 2019 renovation winners Sea Island and TPC Sugarloaf, to name a few.
The Yards General Manager and course architect Mike Miles reflected, “It is an honor and privilege to be recognized amongst this distinguished group. Our team has been busy with the remaining projects that will complete our property’s transformation, including an event pavilion, pickleball courts and a new maintenance facility. With our one-year anniversary coming up in October, this award is a great reminder of how far we have come.”
To learn more about The Yards, visit www.playtheyards.com and read the full magazine article at https://bluetoad.com/publication/?i=714775&ver=html5&p=37.
About The Yards
Featured in The New York Times, Forbes and Golfweek, The Yards is an innovative reimagining of the traditional country club. Offering premier golf, tennis and events in the heart of the famed Sawgrass Players Club neighborhood, The Yards was fully renovated and reopened in late 2020. Combining the totally redesigned Front Yard course with an amazing new par-three Backyard, The Yards is championship golf with playing options to fit your lifestyle. Oak Bridge Tennis at The Yards is home to a variety of adult and youth teams, lessons, ladders and social events. Construction is currently underway for The Yards’ expanded patio pavilion overlooking the Backyard course, opening in fall 2021, with a new dedicated 12-court pickleball facility to follow.
Contact
The YardsContact
Beth Mason
904-285-5552
https://playtheyards.com
Beth Mason
904-285-5552
https://playtheyards.com
Categories