The SoulCal Music, Food & Culture Festival Coming to Redlands Bowl Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
Festival to feature performances by iconic artists WAR, R&B songstress Leela James and many others.
Redlands, CA, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Soul-Cal Experience Music, Food and Culture Festival, presented by Sapphire Marketing Inc., Urban Alchemy 360, and the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce will take place at the Redlands Bowl in the beautiful City of Redlands, CA on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
The SoulCal Experience will treat fans to fun times, food and blast-from-the-past performances from the legendary group WAR (Low Rider, Cisco Kid, Why Can’t We Be Friends) and many others. The full one-day festival lineup includes the incredible Leela James, Mark Allen Felton aka Panther, DW3, and Noel Gourdin with sounds by DJ Stretch Boogie and an original art reveal by famed artist Charles Bibbs. Hosted by DJ BAM from Old School 104.7 FM.
General admission tickets are $45, select seating is $65, premiere seating is $80 and VIP tickets which include tables of ten are available for $125 per person.
Tickets on sale at soulcalevents.com.
About Sapphire Marketing Inc. - Global Media Group
Sapphire is a full service branding, advertising and public relations firm that believes whatever your status, we can improve it. Sapphire is dedicated to moving needles, whatever the industry. We possess the ability to successfully work within multiple disciplines, focusing on new trends and breakthroughs. Sapphire’s passion for being unique and on the cutting edge is what enables us to be innovators and trendsetters. We have the ability to thrive within the ever changing landscape.
Visit us at http://sapphiremarketing.global
About Urban Alchemy 360
Urban Alchemy 360 is a social enterprise that rocks at fostering the success of other amazing companies and non-profit organizations. In addition to an incredible list of clients, UA360 is honored to continue their work to produce, develop and support dozens of nonprofits, businesses, organizations, and individual entrepreneurs who seek to expand human connection and condition.
Visit us at https://www.urbanalchemy360.com
Social Media: @Urbanalchemy360
About Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce
The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community, and fostering business development and prosperity. The SCBCC focuses its efforts on four major areas: Economic Development, Community Development, Public Policy and Membership Services.
Visit us at https://www.blackchamberofcommerce.org


Willie Ellison
909-648-5219
www.sapphiremarketing.global
