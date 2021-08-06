Parker Symphony Performing a Free Concert
The Parker Symphony Orchestra will be performing a free community concert titled, "Remembrance and Hope" on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the PACE Center in Parker, Colorado.
Parker, CO, August 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Parker Symphony Orchestra will be performing a free community concert on Friday October 15, 2021. Titled, “Remembrance and Hope,” the concert will begin with music of remembrance for those that were lost to us in the past eighteen months. The second part of the concert is themed “Hope,” with music that will lift you up and renew our hopes for the future.
Musical selections will include “Gabriel’s Oboe” from The Mission by Ennio Morricone who passed away in 2020, “A Prayer for Peace” from Munich by John Williams, Jupiter from “The Planets” by Holst, Finlandia by Sibelius, and more.
“Remembrance and Hope” will be held on October 15 at 7:30 PM at the PACE Center in Parker, Colorado. Tickets are required to reserve your seat and are available online at parkerarts.org, at the box office, and by phone at (303) 805-6800.
Parker Symphony will also be performing several other concerts throughout 2021 and 2022 including our annual holiday concerts, a tribute to Beethoven in February, and Brahms’ Requiem in May along with the Colorado Saints Chorale. Tickets for the entire “Season of Renewal” are available at parkerarts.org.
The Parker Symphony Orchestra is Parker's community orchestra, performing amazing classical music at the PACE Center. Their mission is to perform orchestral music that will educate, entertain, and inspire the people of Parker and the surrounding communities. As a Parker Arts presenting partner, they offer musical programs designed to encourage the people of Parker to explore classical music in new ways, including listening to new styles and unfamiliar composers. They hope to inspire people of all ages to pick up and play music themselves. They also give local musicians a venue to perform with other music-lovers and give youth groups, such as Young Voices of Colorado, the opportunity to perform with a full orchestra.
For additional information about the Parker Symphony Orchestra, visit them online at parkersymphony.org.
Contact
Sharon Mathias
720-722-2776
parkersymphony.org
PO Box 4572
Greenwood Village, Colorado 80155
