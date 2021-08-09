Composer Nathan Felix Presents 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound
San Antonio, TX, August 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Self-taught composer Nathan Felix and the San Antonio Museum of Art will present a unique and immersive classical music performance on Friday, September 3 from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The performance will feature a newly composed orchestral suite written by Felix for four harpsichords, strings and choir. The audience will sit in the middle of four spread out harpsichords creating a surround sound immersive experience for the listeners.
Local harpsichord builder Gerald Self will introduce the performance with a brief discussion on the history of harpsichords and give insight into his building process. In early 2019, Felix and Self met and discussed a grandiose presentation utilizing Self’s harpsichords but those plans were stalled due to the pandemic. This summer, Felix reached out to Self and talks quickly escalated with an agreement to premiere the collaboration at The San Antonio Museum of Art. The music draws inspiration from SAMA’s current exhibition America’s Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution.
This one time performance will occur on Friday, September 3 starting at 6:30pm in the Great Hall. Felix is known for his guerilla style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound is given no exception, with a performance utilizing space and acoustics.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix at his website.
Who: Nathan Felix
What: 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound
When: Friday, September 3, 2021 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Where: San Antonio Museum of Art – 200 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American music composer known for his immersive and audience-interactive works. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS. In 2016, Felix was featured on PBS and nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project. In 2018, Felix won awards for his “Opera on a Bus” and the “2018 Tobin Prize for Artistic Excellence” for which he premiered is “Headphone Opera” titled, THE WAR BRIDE at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
About the San Antonio Museum of Art
The San Antonio Museum of Art serves as a forum to explore and connect with art that spans the world’s geographies, artistic periods, genres, and cultures. Its collection contains nearly 30,000 works representing 5,000 years of history. Housed in the historic Lone Star Brewery on the Museum Reach of San Antonio’s River Walk, the San Antonio Museum of Art is committed to promoting the rich cultural heritage and life of the city. The Museum hosts hundreds of events and public programs each year, including concerts, performances, tours, lectures, symposia, and interactive experiences. As an active civic leader, the Museum is dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the city and the region, and to supporting its creative community.
Local harpsichord builder Gerald Self will introduce the performance with a brief discussion on the history of harpsichords and give insight into his building process. In early 2019, Felix and Self met and discussed a grandiose presentation utilizing Self’s harpsichords but those plans were stalled due to the pandemic. This summer, Felix reached out to Self and talks quickly escalated with an agreement to premiere the collaboration at The San Antonio Museum of Art. The music draws inspiration from SAMA’s current exhibition America’s Impressionism: Echoes of a Revolution.
This one time performance will occur on Friday, September 3 starting at 6:30pm in the Great Hall. Felix is known for his guerilla style approach in presenting classical music in unconventional spaces and 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound is given no exception, with a performance utilizing space and acoustics.
For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan Felix at his website.
Who: Nathan Felix
What: 4-Harpsichords in Surround Sound
When: Friday, September 3, 2021 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Where: San Antonio Museum of Art – 200 W Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American music composer known for his immersive and audience-interactive works. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS. In 2016, Felix was featured on PBS and nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project. In 2018, Felix won awards for his “Opera on a Bus” and the “2018 Tobin Prize for Artistic Excellence” for which he premiered is “Headphone Opera” titled, THE WAR BRIDE at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
About the San Antonio Museum of Art
The San Antonio Museum of Art serves as a forum to explore and connect with art that spans the world’s geographies, artistic periods, genres, and cultures. Its collection contains nearly 30,000 works representing 5,000 years of history. Housed in the historic Lone Star Brewery on the Museum Reach of San Antonio’s River Walk, the San Antonio Museum of Art is committed to promoting the rich cultural heritage and life of the city. The Museum hosts hundreds of events and public programs each year, including concerts, performances, tours, lectures, symposia, and interactive experiences. As an active civic leader, the Museum is dedicated to enriching the cultural life of the city and the region, and to supporting its creative community.
Contact
Composer, Nathan FelixContact
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
Nathan Felix
512-731-0314
www.Electrochestral.com
Categories