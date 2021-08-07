Alexander Morris Featured in Attleboro Art Museum’s Prestigious 8 Visions Exhibit
Alexander Morris chosen for Attleboro Arts Museum's 8 Visions exhibit; a great creative achievement for all eight artists.
Rumford, RI, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Eight member artists, each with unique creative perspectives, constitute the backdrop for Attleboro Arts Museum’s annual 8 Visions exhibition. Rumford artist, Alexander Morris, is privileged to be one of these elite artists.
Beginning with the Members’ Exhibit in December 2020, over 60 member artists applied to be chosen as a finalist for 8 Visions. The first stage of the jury process whittled down the applicants to 20 finalists. For the second stage, these 20 finalists submitted a comprehensive portfolio to two new jurors, who reviewed with fresh eyes each finalist’s creativity and artistic prowess. This rigorous jury process concluded with eight elite artists chosen to be part of Attleboro Arts Museum’s 8 Visions exhibition.
For Alexander Morris, it was an exacting three-month-long jury process and intense waiting period. Indeed, Morris says it is an "immense honor" to be part of this exhibit. Given the prestige associated with the exhibition, Morris had the exciting task of creating eight new works for the show. "I had a great time with this series and am proud to unveil it," says Morris. He will be joined by seven other magnificent artists for this special event.
8 Visions is open from August 3rd-28th, 2021, Tuesday-Saturday 10am-4pm. An in-gallery reception will be held Saturday August 21, 2021, from 2pm-4pm; it is free and open to all, though guests must RSVP by August 19th: 508-222-2644 x10 or office@attleboroartsmuseum.org. Masks must be worn. More information can be found on Attleboro Arts Museum’s website.
Alexander Morris has a robust exhibition history at various galleries and exhibition spaces on both coasts, including Attleboro Arts Museum (MA) and Springville Museum of Fine Art (UT), and was honored with a show at AS220’s main gallery.
In addition, Mr. Morris’s work is featured in corporate and private collections within the United States and United Kingdom. Throughout his career, Mr. Morris has received various awards and honors.
Born in Utah, Mr. Morris received a BFA from the University of Utah. He currently lives and works in New England.
To view the artist’s complete works, please visit his website at www.alexandermorrisart.com. Also follow him on Instagram (@_wolfbird) for news and updates.
