Systweak Adds Significant Improvements to Its Security Application – App Lock for Android
New Authentication Methods, Minor Bug Fixes & Improved UI Comes with App Lock
Jaipur, India, August 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Known for several well known apps and utilities, Systweak Software have brought some significant changes to their security tool, App Lock for Android. The security app is designed to protect your privacy and lock popular apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram and more without much tinkering.
To enhance overall user experience, the company has added two different authentication methods to lock/unlock apps via Pattern and Fingerprint identification, thus adding an extra layer of security and convenience. In addition to this, App Lock has circulated minor bug fixes and added significant updates in the User Interface to ease the locking process while keeping security intact.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software, expressed, “We understand the importance of data privacy, especially when it comes to keeping text messages and photos/videos private on smartphones. And, our unique app boasts all the essential features required to keep prying eyes out of your gallery, messaging & social media apps. We hope that new improvements add another level of security to your device and help users to easily navigate through the dashboard. It will help us to expand the overall scope of the product.”
“Keeping the latest security standards in mind, we’ve sensed users’ needs and requirements when it comes to keeping smartphones secure. Automated verification technologies have entirely changed the security game & Fingerprint Biometrics have become immensely popular. With that in mind, our new additions will help individuals to protect several applications via Pattern, Fingerprint & Passcode methods,” added Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Systweak Software.
You can download the latest version of App Lock from Google Play Store:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.systweak.applocker
About the Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software the leading IT Solution Company serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
